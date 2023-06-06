SALEM — Are you caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia battle? This event is for you.
The Salem Council on Aging will hold an event Thursday early afternoon geared toward caregivers assisting those with dementia. The event will host Karen Coppola, an experienced caregiver who explores often-overlooked care strategies and resources.
The event runs at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
A certified dementia practitioner herself, Coppola’s knowledge, compassion and sense of humor can help ensure a loved one’s needs are met while also focusing on the needs of the caregiver themselves.
To pre-register, call Rosanna Donahue, COA activities coordinator, at 978-744-0180.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.