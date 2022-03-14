SALEM — Salem has some of the most strict limits on retail marijuana businesses in Massachusetts, according to city officials, and they want to roll back those restrictions to what state law requires.
The City Council and Planning Board are reviewing a request from the mayor’s office to eliminate a restriction on recreational marijuana “buffer zones” established by the council in 2018.
The restriction prohibits all cultivation and growing, testing, manufacturing and packaging, and retail marijuana operations from opening within 1,000 feet of schools or Salem State University, and within 500 feet of churches and funeral homes.
State law already provides a buffer prohibiting such businesses within 500 feet of schools. College or university buffers, as well as ones for churches and funeral homes, don’t exist in state law.
At the time, the increased restriction was motivated by a minority of councilors who also wanted to see buffers put in place on playgrounds as well as prohibit pot shops in downtown Salem. They were also the only restrictions more prohibitive than the state’s than anywhere else in Massachusetts, according to Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff to Mayor Kim Driscoll.
“We aren’t aware of any other municipality in the Commonwealth that has buffer zones as restrictive as those contained in Salem’s code of ordinances, and some have adopted measures reducing the state buffer zone in their communities,” Pangallo told a joint hearing between the City Council and Planning Board last Monday. “Having these more strict buffer zones actually concentrates these establishments into a smaller number of potential locations.”
Downtown Salem was later included in the city’s pot zoning, leading to a business that operates downtown today.
As an example of how restrictive the buffer zones are, city officials point to testing labs — there are 447 eligible parcels in the city for labs now, according to Pangallo, but most of these parcels are either already in use or built out. If the restrictions were rolled back, however, it would open up another 170 parcels across Salem, he said.
The changes also won’t alter the number of licenses the city can work with or impact any other aspect of the city’s pot rules.
The city has one operating testing lab — CDX Analytics, at 39 Norman St. — and three dispensaries out of five licenses available: Alternative Therapies Group, at 50 Grove St.; I.N.S.A., at 462 Highland Ave.; and Seagrass, at 3 Dodge St., on the edge of downtown. Two other businesses have provisional approval from the state and are working on final licenses on Highland Avenue and the beginning of Bridge Street, on the Beverly city line.
Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy said he endorses the change “wholeheartedly.”
“Salem was one of the first communities that actually entertained the idea of these establishments,” he said. “It makes more sense to mimic what the state mandate is, as opposed to go with something stricter at this point. We haven’t seen any potentially large problems with what’s happened so far.”
Ward 4 Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain said he supported “the core proposal to bring us further in line with state regulations,” though he added that the existing businesses are pretty well spread out already, with locations in Wards 2, 4 and 6. But he also asked if the city should be doing more, as the industry is still growing.
“I’m curious what we’re not considering in this process,” he said. “I know there have been some legal challenges on marijuana in other communities that don’t center on this point in particular. They tend to center on the impact fees... I know there are some delivery businesses starting up. I’m just curious if we’re addressing as much as we could.”
Domingo Dominguez, an at-large councilor, endorsed McCarthy’s position but asked his colleagues to pause and seek feedback from the businesses and organizations that would lose their buffers.
“Salem is unique, and we also have a very active community of faith and community in education,” Dominguez said. “I’d like to see if we can, by any chance, have some members of those communities present in this discussion.”
Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to send the issue to the Planning Board for review, Afterward, it must be returned and passed by the City Council within 90 days to take effect. That takes the matter out to Saturday, June 5.
