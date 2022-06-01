SALEM — Numerous city projects will see $1.2 million in funding from the Community Preservation Act, including work on the Salem Willows pier, Leefort Terrace, and the North Shore CDC project at the vacant St. James School.
The City Council approved all the requests in a single, unanimous vote last week. It was the ninth time the council has voted to distribute cash raised by the annual tax surcharge on all property worth more than $100,000. The CPA contribution represents a small fraction of more than $89 million the city projects spending on these projects.
The smallest request on the list is likely the most sensitive: $15,430 to do conservation work on the “Salem Deed,” one of the city’s oldest and most critical documents.
Protected by a wooden frame and stored in a box locked away, the 300-year-old parchment document held by the city clerk represents “evidence of the conveyance of the land now known as Salem from the Massachusett Tribe,” project documents read.
“While in relatively good condition, an assessment of the document by Northeast Document Conservation Center indicated that it is exhibiting cockling, ink deterioration, areas of parchment loss, and previous repairs that are failing,” the project’s summary reads. “In addition, the deed is attached to a rag board in a frame that does not meet current archival standards.
“Due to the fragile nature of the 300-year-old parchment document, the original deed is not displayed for public viewing,” the summary continues. “As the city nears its 400th anniversary in 2026, conservation of this fragile and irreplaceable document to preserve it for future generations becomes even more important.”
This year’s list of projects also includes five that in some way come from private organizations, which has been a point of contention in the past as councilors often worked to separate projects targeting private property from those targeting public land and organizations.
To open discussions last Thursday, Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy asked his peers to trust the work done by the Community Preservation Committee.
“The CPA committee, in their due diligence, has gone through the list of applicants and has determined and ranked them all out and has come up with how the funding fits into the categories,” McCarthy said. “Unless there’s some real big questions and someone wants to put this in committee, I’d just move for adoption, because the CPA committee has done the work vetting out all these projects.”
The $69.5 million replacement of Leefort Terrace, proposed by city officials in partnership with Beacon Communities, is picking up $200,000 from the CPA. This is in addition to $21.6 million in borrowing and $22.3 million in low-income housing tax credits to cover the project. Construction is expected to start next April and wrap up the following summer, mid-2024, according to documents submitted to the CPC.
The project is “a rescue mission to replace the 50 obsolete Leefort Terrace state public housing units with a newly imagined 124-unit, affordable, regenerative and climate-resilient development that works in harmony with natural and social systems,” project documents explain.
The North Shore CDC project to turn the St. James School on Federal Street into 33 units of senior housing earned $250,000 to chip away at the project’s total $14.2 million cost. Construction is due to begin next spring or summer.
The Salem Willows Pier also makes an appearance in the 10 approved projects, landing $250,000, which will be combined with $2 million from the state and another $1.9 million from Salem’s capital improvement plan. Construction is due to begin this fall or next winter.
HOUSING PROJECTS
Leefort Terrace (Beacon Communities, Salem Housing Authority): $200,000 toward $69.5 million
St. James School (North Shore CDC): $250,000 toward $14.2 million
HISTORIC RESOURCES
Salem Deed conservation (City of Salem): $15,430 in total
Pickering House, front facade replacement (Pickering Foundation): $80,000 toward $160,000
Dickson Memorial Chapel stained glass window restoration (City of Salem): $60,000 toward $78,000
St. Peter’s Church, coping stones and cellar windows (Parish of St. Peter’s Church): $40,000 in total
OPEN SPACE/RECREATION
Salem Willows Pier (City of Salem): $250,000 toward $4.15 million
Palmer Cove Park (City of Salem): $115,000 toward $1.2 million
Winter Island floating docks (Parks and Recreation, and Sail Salem): $96,500 in total
Forest River Conservation Area, bridge rehab (Conservation Commission, Salem Sound Coastwatch): $66,148.66 toward $150,000
