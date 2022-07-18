SALEM — It was an order everyone was happy to endorse while also being angered that they had to endorse it.
The City Council, on a unanimous vote, made a statement on women’s health and bodily autonomy at its meeting Thursday night with the passage of a resolution “to Promote, Support, and Advocate for All Reproductive Healthcare and Abortion Rights.” The resolution calls on state and federal leaders to permanently codify protections for women’s health care, like the right to abort pregnancies.
The move was a response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade case last month that previously protected a woman’s right to abortions in the U.S. In Massachusetts, lawmakers passed the ROE Act two years ago to protect legal access to abortion, but similar efforts in Congress are unlikely to surmount Republican opposition in the Senate.
“Nearly one in four women in the United States have had an abortion by the age of 45 — one in four,” said Ward 6 Councilor Megan Riccardi, the first of three women on the council who read portions of the resolution into the record. “Still think that isn’t common, because perhaps you don’t know anyone?
“Well, you know me,” Riccardi continued, “and there’s a reason women like me don’t speak about this.”
The City Council in Salem has four women in its membership: Caroline Watson-Felt in Ward 2, Patricia “Patti” Morsillo in Ward 3, Riccardi in Ward 6, and Alice Merkl serving at-large.
While Merkl wasn’t able to attend the meeting, a statement from her endorsing the resolution was read by Riccardi, and the eventual 10-to-0 vote with Merkl’s absence was later amended to reflect a unanimous 11-0 vote.
In Riccardi’s remarks, she said she avoids discussing abortion in public, especially as an elected official. But “this is a momentous occasion, and we can’t just let it pass by. By overturning Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court has knocked those who can bear children to a secondary tier of citizenship.”
Riccardi pledged to become vocal about her experience, in part because her daughter may not eventually have the same access to health care as she herself had.
“We need to remove the stigma associated with this word and reframe the conversation,” Riccardi said. “I implore my fellow councilors to sign this resolution unanimously this evening. Stand up for reproductive rights.”
Speaking moments later, Watson-Felt said abortion “is health care, full-stop. And access to health care is a human right.”
“Bodily autonomy is freedom. That’s the end of the story. There’s no other argument,” Watson-Felt said. “This will only hurt low- and middle-class women with uteruses in America.”
Morsillo, who also serves as president of the council, urged the men on the council to pledge their support as well.
“The thought of an elected official with no medical background determining the medical treatment for anyone is abhorrent to me,” Morsillo said. “Abortion is health care, period. It’s a human right, period.”
After Morsillo, Riccardi and Watson-Felt spoke, and Merkl’s statement was read, several men on the council signed on. Ward 4 Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain expressed anger over the fact that the request had to even be made.
“It’s shocking and disturbing that a colleague of mine on this body would have to come to the table to ask for our support in a moment like this, where rights are being so fundamentally challenged,” McClain said. “ We’re living in a particularly difficult moment in our country and our world, and I agree that it’s important that we, not only as men but elected officials, stand in solidarity for those we care about and work with.”
Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy, serving as president so Morsillo could speak as a councilor, then offered an accidental lesson in tone as he too pledged support.
“I can’t say anything that can add to the conversation,” said Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy, “and I don’t want to say anything that could even try to, because I think you three ladies... I shouldn’t say that; my three colleagues stated it very well.”
