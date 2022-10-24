SALEM — It isn't often a city meeting ends with "to be continued..."
The Salem City Council will hold an off-schedule regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25, to continue its regular meeting from last Thursday, which had to be curtailed due to technical issues.
While the meeting was called close to an hour late, the council only took up appointments and several petitions that evening, saving all other matters on the agenda for Tuesday when the meeting could be broadcast live for those at home to tune in.
On Tuesday, the council will be tasked with a hefty agenda to tackle several issues. Among them are requests to relocate the Andrew Jackson portrait in the City Council chambers to a side room (which had become a point of controversy two years ago), a resolution opposing the Peabody peaker gas plant, and a request from police to install or access cameras in several high-traffic, outdoor areas in Salem: The parking garages at South Harbor and Witch City Mall, Salem Willows, Forest River Park's pool, and along the Footprint Harbor Walk.
The meeting will be conducted in person at City Hall, 93 Washington St., in the second-floor City Council Chambers, at 7 p.m. It will also be available through the video meeting platform Zoom, at Webinar ID 894 8651 8998, password 544292.