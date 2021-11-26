SALEM — The working world is changing, and an outgoing city councilor wants her city’s zoning code to catch up.
Ward 2 Councilor Christine Madore has asked her colleagues to allow “Home Occupations” throughout all of Salem’s residential zones, the North River Canal Corridor and downtown Salem. Home occupations are currently allowed in residential zones by special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals. They’re completely prohibited, however, in the Canal Corridor and downtown today.
Home occupations are defined as “professional offices and other home occupations involving the use of a room or rooms in a dwelling to carry on activities” not related to creating or handling goods, wares or merchandise. The rules also require that the business operations not be visible from the street, that no more than one non-electric sign be allowed at the property advertising the business location, and that business-related work is done “only by the residents of the dwelling unit.”
“Many small business owners in Salem have been trying to pivot to survive, and many of them have tried to move their offices or home occupations into their homes, just like millions of us have done over the last two years,” Madore said. “This is really about economic dignity.”
It’s a practice that has already been going on unchecked, Madore explained.
“Plumbers, electricians, general contractors... many of them have small businesses at home,” she said. “The future of work is going to be very different, and we need to really update our zoning to accommodate the needs of our residents.”
During the pandemic, three businesses have applied for and secured approvals from the ZBA to set up offices at home: a massage therapist, psychologist and seamstress.
They shouldn’t have had to, according to Madore.
“As a small business owner, this means you have to hire a lawyer, pay for the permit, take time off to appear before the board,” Madore said. “As a small business owner, if you’re trying to do the right thing, this is an enormous burden on a small business, which is simply trying to survive.”
The proposal, introduced to the City Council last week, was sent to the ordinance committee for future review, something that Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble said is a must.
Dibble hinged part of his criticism of the proposal on language involving shared entryways, which would include prospective customers for a business entering a residential common area and going near other people’s front doors.
“With customers or clients coming or going through the same doorway, same hallways, a discussion needs to happen around all that, and sharing the property, sharing liability of clients or customers coming and going,” Dibble said. “I want to get the eyes of the building inspector and city solicitor on this for a whole host of unknown reasons.”
Both Madore and Dibble are slated to leave the council in January, when the new council is inaugurated on Jan. 3. With only one regular meeting left in the year and two approvals necessary for zoning changes, it’s likely the issue will be carried into 2022 with new councilors Caroline Watson-Felt and Andy Varela in Ward 2 and 7, respectively.
For live coverage of this meeting, visit bit.ly/327WugG.
