SALEM — The City Council has asked state environmental officials to take another look at the Peabody “peaker” power plant, adding their voice to the litany of objections and concerns raised over the past year by opponents to the plant and other local officials.
A 55-megawatt “peaker” plant planned in Peabody would be powered by oil and natural gas, and run during peak times of energy use. Construction on the new plant has already started, with developers expecting the $85 million project to be completed by summer 2023.
With a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the 11-member council in Salem approved a resolution “strongly and urgently” opposing the plant’s construction. It calls for Gov. Charlie Baker and Bethany Card, secretary to the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to “reopen the (state review) process and do a full environmental impact review,” echoing a similar plea from Peabody officials.
Salem councilors noted they didn’t want to create an impression they were telling their peers in Peabody what to do. The resolution is targeting state actors and calling for further review, they said, feeling it was a necessary statement to make.
“This is a resolution that’s directed to our environmental affairs departments in the state to hopefully be another community that’s encouraged enough to follow through on a promise they’ve made,” Ward 5 Councilor Jeff Cohen said: “to have that environmental impact study any time any power plant is built.”
Leveille “Lev” McClain, the Ward 4 Councilor, said he was on the fence about the project at first as he saw the need for a boost in power.
“If we use it short term, we’ll get there at some point in the future,” he said.
“But having taken some months to think about the nature of this projejct and a couple weeks to think about the nature of the resolution, it came down to one simple thing for me — and that simple thing was simply that we’re just running out of time.
“Every year, I see more and more storms, more and more droughts,” McClain continued. “I see interruptions to our home, interruptions to our economy, and every time I see something that comes before me and I think ‘short term,’ and ‘small,’ I always find myself coming back to the idea that we do in fact have to talk to our neighboring communities.
“We do in fact have to act on these values at every opportunity,” he said, “because it’s that urgent.”
Caroline Watson-Felt, in Ward 2, said the state’s backing of the project “in any way, shape or form is completely incongruous with every other message they’ve been intending to send.”
“So there needs to be some really quick sort of action on this matter,” she said. “When I first saw it was announced, I thought it was utter madness.”
