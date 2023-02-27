PEABODY — Sparks flew again between Peabody’s Conservation Commission and Salem Country Club representatives while discussing how the club should move forward in replacing 233 trees it chopped down last year without city approval.
The commission unanimously voted at its Feb. 8 meeting to allow the club to start purchasing new trees to replace the ones it felled.
Barry Fogel, the attorney representing the club in this matter, also requested to file a notice of intent with the commission about a routine management plan for the future.
Through this, the club would meet with the commission annually to discuss management of the new trees and other maintenance work the club plans to do near areas of the property that border wetlands, as was the case with the 233 chopped trees, or other spots the commission has say over, Fogel said.
An enforcement order for the felled trees would still be in effect until the club returns a compliance letter, which likely won’t happen for another five years, said environmental consultant Michael DeRosa.
“The commission will have plenty of time to get out there and look at things and manage that (order),” DeRosa said.
Fogel said the notice of intent for future work, which would be separate from the enforcement order the club is facing over the felled trees, would be the best forum for the club to designate pollinating areas as ones “off limits” for work through new signage.
Commissioner Arthur Athas disagreed, since this item, and the restoration of an irrigation pond to be redesigned as wildlife habitat area on the club’s property, is a current condition of the enforcement order, he said.
“All these other side things that they want to put into the notice of intent came about because of the violation that they went through, right?” Athas said.
“So I don’t know why we’re kind of keeping them separate now. If they didn’t cut down all those trees and do all that work in the wetlands areas, we wouldn’t know about these other things.”
“None of those things that we’re talking about were related to any activity on the course,” Fogel responded. “They were all put in there as, I’ll call it, punishment as part of the enforcement order.”
Discussion around the proposed notice of intent is ongoing. As is a debate if the club needs to submit a restoration plan as part of the enforcement order. Lucia DelNegro, the city’s conservation agent, told Fogel again on Feb. 8 that this type of plan is required.
“I don’t recall anything having to do with what you just said,” Fogel said in response.
“I don’t recall anything about any additional narrative. We gave you a narrative in response to the enforcement order.”
DelNegro told Fogel at the commission’s Jan. 11 meeting that the narrative that was submitted in the fall only outlined the areas of the club’s property where trees would be planted and what types of trees would be ordered, and did not show plans for the work in depth.
“When I write ‘plan’, I mean a plan with figures on it,” DelNegro said at the Jan. 11 meeting. “What you’ve submitted, in my opinion, and I believe everyone on the commission opinion is a narrative … I have been doing this since 2006 and I have never worked on a restoration plan where you only have a narrative unless it was in someone’s backyard and they’re putting like four blueberry bushes in.”
Fogel said during that meeting that the club submitted a plan in June showing the areas where trees will be replanted.
“While I respect what Lucia says about the kinds of things you get for restoration plans, I can guarantee you that you’ve never seen anything at the scale like we’re talking about here and the prospect of creating landscaping plans for tens of thousands of square feet of planting and trying to show you a bubble image of where a white birch is going to go versus where a red oak is going to go is an impossibility,” Fogel said on Jan. 11.
Reading her notes from Jan. 11, DelNegro repeated parts of this conversation to Fogel at the Feb. 8 meeting.
“You’re reading from notes that we’ve never seen,” Fogel said.
“You took your own notes. You should have sent those to us before raising them now … I never had any understanding from anyone requesting any additional narrative.”
The club will go before the commission again March 8.
