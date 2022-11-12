SALEM — Frank Vieira and Susan Taylor, two lifelong Salem residents, moved in together before Halloween last year. They both grew up in Halloween-loving households. Though their love of the holiday wasn’t what brought Frank and Susan together initially, it became a point of bonding this fall for the couple.
“Before Sue and I had gotten together … (Vieira’s family) had tons of tricker-treaters,” he said. “(But) last year we didn’t get a single trick-or-treater and we said, ‘We’re gonna change that.’”
Vieira and Taylor started decorating for Halloween the last weekend of August. They started collecting decorations when Home Depot released its new collection of decor on July 15. Taylor described the Facebook groups the couple are on to get those decorations as the “hugest community of people that love Halloween.”
In Salem, “people stop and talk to us (because of our decorations) and it’s great,” Taylor said.
“It’s a little dangerous because we both love (Halloween),” she said, describing how her own father had loved Halloween, and she hadn’t decorated since he passed away. “Since Frank and I have been together it’s been rekindled for me. I guess you could say I’m making up for lost time.”
Taylor had been on the hunt for Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton, which is notoriously hard to come by, she said.
“A guy in the southwest emailed me and told me how to (set it up) … I’m sure our neighbors thought we were nuts,” she joked.
The couple is also on a first-name basis with the manager at Home Depot, Vieira said. For Taylor’s birthday, Vieira bought her a 6-foot magician decoration for Halloween, which they saved to display on Halloween night.
“We’re out there every night,” Vieira said, about the couple’s backyard. They were committed to maintaining the decorations they worked to find and set up, taking care to cover the decor when it rained. Both took Oct. 31 off from work for the big day.
“I want to leave (the decor) up because it looks so awesome,” Taylor said.
“The night was a huge success with well over 100 trick-or-treaters, adults, friends, work colleagues and former students,” said Vieira, post-Halloween. “We could not have been happier sharing everything with so many people.”