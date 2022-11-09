SALEM — Hancock Street is undergoing a transformation, one that Ward 5 City Councilor Jeff Cohen watches from his living room.
"I can see five buildings across the street," Cohen said. "The one directly across from my house is a single-family; the two to the right are three-families that sold in the same weekend for cash, $100,000 more than the asking price.
"They've all, for different reasons, become vacant," he explained, then moving on to a building to the left that was recently bought. In that building, "within a month, every tenant was given notice that their rent would increase between $1,000 and $1,200. Half of those renters were using rental assistance ... and are obviously unable to pay that."
There were several apartments once visible from Cohen's living room, he said. Now, there's only one renter across all the buildings' units.
"This is an extreme example," he said, "but I think it's well representative. I feel like, if anything, the numbers we're looking at are underestimating what the problem is. So... I'm very supportive of this concept."
The concept Cohen referred to is a new city ordinance that's being crafted to put some restrictions on condo conversions in order to protect renters who live in these apartments targeted for conversion in Salem.
City officials are months into this effort; a concept of the ordinance was presented to city councilors last Thursday for feedback and direction. Specific rules weren't yet available, but a slideshow provided a framework of the goals.
Rules would protect renters
The proposal is "setting the tenant up so they don't become homeless and can find a new location to live," said senior city planner Amanda Chiancola. With state law concerned with buildings with four or more units being converted, the local rules would also include buildings with two or three units.
The rules would create steps for homeowners to convert apartments to condominiums, but the steps would begin with a delay: One year if the unit is vacant, two if it's occupied, and up to two more years if it's lived in by someone in a protected minority class. The clock would begin ticking with the landlord issuing a "notice of intent" to the tenant, which must be provided in the tenant's spoken language.
A tenant living in a targeted unit would also be entitled to a $5,000 payment from the owner as they move out — to help cover the first and last month's rent and security deposit for a new apartment. Current state law requires a $750 payment to tenants in buildings with four or more units; $1,000 if they're in a protected class.
Under the proposed city rules, the tenant would also have an initial "right to purchase" the unit at market rate. If they decline, the city or "its designee" (i.e. a named nonprofit organization) can also buy the unit at market rate, which would put a deed restriction requiring that it become an affordable housing unit going forward.
The delay on an occupied unit would end either when time runs out or once the tenant moves out, whichever comes first. At that point, if the renter declined to buy, and the city declined to buy, and the owner hadn't "taken action to circumvent the state or local condominium law" during the delay, then the permit would issue and the apartment could become a condo.
Apartments whisked away
The presentation focused on city data that shows Salem's transforming housing market between 2016 and 2021. In that time, officials found the number of two-family homes fell from 1,577 to 1,517 — a 3.8% dip. Three-family homes fell further from 551 to 525 buildings, a 4.7% drop.
The number of apartments did increase 2.9%, but condos surged 8.3%, from 4,123 units to 4,464.
"Our two-family and three-family household stock, those numbers are decreasing," said Chiancola. "The housing stock isn't keeping up with our needs."
At the same time, income data captured in 2019 showed that the average median household income of a homeowner was $100,548, while the average income of a renter was $40,516. Between the two categories, more than three times as many renters identified as nonwhite than homeowners, and more than half of renters are cost-burdened (paying more than 30% of their income on housing).
Renters face not just a shrinking number of apartments turning over, according to Chiancola; as housing prices climb alongside gas and groceries, those who are cost-burdened are far less likely to benefit from condo conversions.
Salem has 18,437 households, according to 2019 city data; 9,501 of them are homeowners and 8,935 renters — that's 52% owners to 48% renters.
"The renters are at risk of being displaced," Chiancola said.
More conversation expected
Questions on the presentation Thursday focused in part on how impacted property owners would be asked for feedback on the rules changes.
"Anyone who would own a piece of property that's two- or three-family is now going to be directly affected by what's proposed," said Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy, who noted he doesn't own such property but as a general contractor frequently works with those who do. "At what point do property owners get a say?"
"We haven't talked about that start date or what that is, but that's a conversation we need to have, and an important one," Chiancola responded. "We haven't rolled out what that plan looks like."
Cohen, a member of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board directing the ordinance's creation, defended the $5,000 payment to renters.
"At our last board meeting, we talked about the relocation fee, and I think there was a really good, robust discussion," Cohen said. "Just an example, if I sold one of my one-bedrooms as a condo, I'd get probably over $350,000. $5,000 is a very small percentage of that."
