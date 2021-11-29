SALEM — While a global pandemic was tearing apart the concept of public education in 2020, city teachers and administrators of students up to grade 2 were tearing up their own curricula.
Now, as the rest of the state begins to react to recent warnings about outdated reading curricula, Salem’s recent change is being shared as an example of what to do.
The Knowledge Matters Campaign, a project of the nonprofit organization StandardsWork, seeks out stories of districts making significant improvements in the classroom. The campaign promotes schools that adopt new, more effective curriculum as examples of best practices for other districts considering changes.
The campaign visited four districts earlier this month — Pentucket Regional and Salem on Nov. 9, Southbridge on Nov. 10 and UP Academy Holland in Boston on Nov. 15.
The focus in Salem rests on its recent efforts to move students up to grade 2 away from a decade-old Lucy Calkins early literacy curriculum to myView Literacy Curriculum by Savvas Learning Company. The new curriculum develops reading skills by building lessons around content taught in other subjects, according to Amy Richardson, Salem’s director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment.
A similar shift of curriculum in the middle and high school levels wrapped up before the pandemic. By then, leaders were getting a lot of feedback from elementary school teachers that the existing program “requires a lot of work on the teachers’ part to design the curriculum. It doesn’t come equipped with a lot of resources,” said Kate Carbone, assistant superintendent in Salem.
“Over nine years, nationally, there’s been a lot of interest in how kids read,” Carbone said. “There was a lot more out there for us to look at that might better fit our kids’ needs that didn’t exist nine years ago.”
The district then focused on the curriculum serving students pre-K to second grade. It pulled together about 25 to 30 teachers and administrators in impacted schools. Throughout the pandemic, the work continued with COVID-safe vendor demos to those who would put a new curriculum to use in Salem.
“We had to decontaminate materials so any person could handle them and look at them,” Carbone said. “We had to do it at tables spread far apart, but we persevered through COVID to continue this review, and our teachers were committed to it.”
The process landed them at myView, which is thematically based on other subject areas to help build reading skills and vocabulary, according to Richardson.
“If they’re doing a unit where they’re learning about animals at the zoo, for example, for kids who maybe haven’t been to the zoo, there’s a little video to remind you what it looks like. It usually ends with a project,” Richardson said. “For example, in that unit, they may be designing a space for the animal at the zoo, or deciding what kind of animal should be at the zoo.”
At that point, the actual reading lesson works off the student’s understanding of the zoo and capitalizes on their excitement about it, according to Richardson.
“It’s all very connected, and along with that comes this structured literacy program,” she said, “which just means it’s a very systematic way of teaching reading.”
The same idea can be applied to reading comprehension in adults. Karen Vaites, an independent consultant and curriculum expert who helped lead the tours, provided an example.
“There’s a good body of research that shows a student’s background knowledge about the subject a student is reading about matters a lot to that student’s reading comprehension,” Vaites said. “If I know a lot about astrophysics and read a text about astrophysics, it’ll make a lot of sense to me. If I know nothing about astrophysics, I won’t make heads or tails about it because I just won’t have the domain knowledge.”
Salem’s move away from Lucy Calkins came at an interesting time as well. The company is one of the largest used in Massachusetts, but recent negative reviews of it and another leading provider in EducationWeek have sparked renewed interest in updating curricula, according to Vaites.
“It was just a happy accident — in the last two weeks, the two most popular curricula in the United States received the two lowest ratings for quality,” Vaites said. “The whole purpose of this Knowledge Matters campaign is to go to districts that are moving away from one of these balanced reading curricula and, after even just a first year, ask, ‘how’s it going?’ We heard some incredibly positive stories coming out of Salem.”
Salem made the switch recently, finding students more engaged and teachers feeling the new content is more effective, according to Richardson. Now, Salem’s work moves to grades 3 through 5.
“It seems like the kids like it, the teachers are doing a great job,” Richardson said, “and I think Knowledge Matters was there to highlight that.”
