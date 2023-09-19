SALEM — Clearly, there’s something in the water.
Four Salem State University faculty and a teacher from Salem Public Schools will be conducting research and teaching internationally this academic year after each educator received a prestigious Fulbright award.
The four SSU faculty won awards from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. They are:
- , an economics professor, who will teach students in Turkey
- , an associate professor in both English and English as a second language, who will research the self-evaluation process used by English-language learners in Mexico
- , a media and communications professor who will explore the global impact of American media internationally while teaching in Poland
- , an associate professor of theater and speech communication, who will instruct theater students in Bulgaria
And then Bentley Academy Innovation School teacher Mercy Baez was issued the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching from the U.S.-U.K. Fulbright Commission. She is one of 20 teachers from the United States teaching abroad this year, and the only one from Massachusetts to go on the Commission’s behalf.
With several organizations reaching more than 140 countries, Fulbright programs enable those in the world of education as either staff or students to travel abroad for teaching or research purposes. The Fulbright U.S. Student Program website indicates that those who enter the program “meet, work, live with and learn from the people of the host country, sharing daily experiences.
The program facilitates cultural exchange through direct interaction on an individual basis in the classroom, field, home, and in routine tasks, allowing the grantee to gain an appreciation of others’ viewpoints and beliefs, the way they do things, and the way they think.”
Salem State Provost David Silva said the four awards at SSU demonstrate the caliber of our faculty and their commitment to bringing new knowledge and perspectives to campus.”
“Salem State’s mission includes preparing students to contribute to a global society,” he said, “and faculty experiences like these contribute greatly to that work.”
Ardon’s trip to Turkey will explore the “economics of education” at the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, the nation’s capital. He targeted Turkey specifically, he said “because I have always been interested in their history at the crossroads between cultures. I have never been there, and I knew I would see and learn much more by living and working there rather than just visiting for a week and seeing tourist spots.”
But the students Ardon will work with have an interesting perspective to gain from him, he explained.
”More importantly, I will be able to discuss American culture and politics and what life is like for Americans beyond what they might get through movies or social media,” Ardon said. “I hope to talk to students and others about much more than just the economics in my course.”
Hains had several remarks regarding her trip to Poland, which comes as anti-Semitic attacks continue to rage in the United States. Part of what she will focus on involves the generational trauma that still survives 80 years after the Holocaust, which devastated that country.
“One thing that’s insightful about questions on topics of racism is Poland is a majority-white country. They don’t have the kind of diversity we have here, yet they’re very interested in questions of inequality, discrimination,” Hains said. “Issues surrounding generational trauma are deeply important to the colleagues I’ve been working with there.”
So what does American media have to do with that? A lot, Hains explained.
”Disney is such a massive export (of the United States entertainment industry), that we can have a conversation on Disney, and every student in a classroom there has watched the films,” she said, then describing a recent joint meeting that dove into one of Disney’s leading franchises. “I talked about how in the Lion King there’s some racism in how the hyenas are racialized and presented with really strong accents suggesting they’re voiced by Black and Brown people.
”The Polish students were amazed by that, because they listen to a dub where there’s no accent difference,” Hains said. “There isn’t an African American or Hispanic Polish accent to interject into the film, so when they’re watching, some of the cues that we in American society don’t even think about, but recognize... are sort of flattened.”
Baez’s work will bring her to the United Kingdom, a nation that has grappled with issues of racism and presented them in everything from murals to plays for centuries preceding the birth of the United States.
”How are United Kingdom schools educating their students of color?” Baez asked while describing her project. “My overarching goal is to see how schools and teachers are changing their pedagogy to be more inclusive to their growing population of students of color. My hope is to bring back the research and apply it to my school district, helping us strengthen how and what we teach our students.”
In Mexico, Gonzalez is working with peers at the Universidad de Guanajuato in Guanajuato, Mexico.
I’m excited to learn with and from colleagues and teachers in Guanajuato and throughout México about their expertise and insights into teaching the English language,” she said. “So much about how our field interprets students’ English language needs and their learning is through a U.S. lens. My goal is to layer in more globalized perspectives as I work alongside colleagues in México and bring these perspectives back to my work at Salem State.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.