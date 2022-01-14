SALEM — Halloween’s footprint keeps getting bigger. Now, the fines are catching up.
Thursday night, the City Council took the first of two votes needed to expand the city’s “safety enhancement zone,” a days-long law enforcement tool that amplifies Halloween-type fines issued downtown Salem for six days — from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2 — each year. The proposed change expands the zone by one mile in each direction, drastically expanding its reach in a city of only eight square miles.
The ordinance, as written today, features an “enhanced fine” that triples any ticket issued for noise ordinance violations, parking issues and more within the zone. It also triples fines for violations in cemeteries, parks and violations made by peddlers, vendors, hawkers and vehicles for hire within the zone. The fine can’t exceed $300 per state guidelines.
“By nearly everyone’s estimate, Halloween 2021 was larger than any previous Halloween,” said Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller. “As a result, it has put more and more pressure on some of the neighborhoods where they traditionally were kind of left alone by Halloween. This is a way to take that into account and try at least to regulate some of the crowds and some of the parking issues.”
As an example, the “Hocus Pocus house,” a home on Ocean Avenue heavily featured in the 1993 Walt Disney Pictures movie Hocus Pocus, would fall into the safety enhancement zone if the zone were expanded, according to Miller. The home is a ways outside of downtown — it’s in a neighborhood just around the corner from Forest River Park by South Salem.
“If you happen to live on that block, it was a rough couple weeks (in October),” Miller said. “This is truly a residential neighborhood, and at all hours of the day and night, people were parking on the block. I think I’m delighted to take part in Salem’s Halloween festivities, and it’s a magical time, but it does put tremendous pressure on Salem residents.”
In fact, Salem was so hot last October, that the protections themselves were getting trapped, according to Miller.
“I watched cars getting towed out of no-parking zones, and then other cars pulling in behind the car getting towed out — paying no attention to the tow truck or the signs,” Miller said. “There was so much traffic that tow trucks were getting caught in traffic after they towed the cars. We had to find an intermediate storage area for the towed cars, which of course we’ll do again.”
City Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez argued that the proposal isn’t doing enough as written when the body discussed it Thursday night.
“This is great,” he said. “Why not simply say, ‘all of Salem?’ It shouldn’t be to a specific radius.”
That was quickly opposed by Ward 1 City Councilor Bob McCarthy, who admitted that Halloween has been “moving from the epicenter out” with each passing year.
“I’d hate for someone to get a very large parking ticket during the month of October if they got a parking ticket in a part of the city that isn’t affected by Halloween,” McCarthy said. “This seems like a good start at expanding out and realizing Halloween is expanding.”
Proposals that change city zoning require two votes from the City Council, giving the body an opportunity to review and hear more information before a decision takes effect. The body next meets Thursday, Jan. 27.
“For nearly everybody in Salem, I think people look forward to Halloween. But people also dread Halloween,” Miller said. “Hopefully, this will provide a little bit of relief.”
