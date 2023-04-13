The recent Salem Harbor Port Authority meeting also heard from Boston Harbor City Cruises, the operator of the Salem Ferry, on the organization’s plans for 2023. The Salem Ferry runs out of Blaney Street Wharf, which borders the wind marshalling project.
Commuter rates will remain unchanged when service fires up at the end of May, but MBTA passes will no longer be accepted, according to Bob Lawler, regional vice president and general manager for Boston Harbor.
“At one point a long time ago, we did start out as having some subsidies in conjunction with the MBTA, and we were accepting MBTA passes on-board and being reimbursed in some way by the MBTA,” Lawler said. “That really stopped several years ago, but we haven’t stopped accepting those passes.”
That decision has cost the company “somewhere around $100,000 in lost revenue to the operator,” Lawler said.
“Those riders, they make up about 5,000 riders a year who are using the MBTA pass,” he said. “But as an operator, we aren’t getting compensated for that.”