SALEM — Salem Film Fest, Massachusetts’ largest documentary film festival, will reveal the film lineup for its 16th edition at a free event on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Cinema Salem from 5-7 p.m.
SFF will screen film trailers and share recorded messages from filmmakers whose work will be featured at this year’s festival.
"This first-ever Lineup Reveal event is an exciting way for festival goers to begin planning their festival experience,” said festival director Joe Ferrari.
SFF 2023 begins with in-person screenings March 23-26 in Salem at PEM, Cinema Salem, and the National Park Service Visitor Center and in Beverly at The Cabot, followed by a virtual festival with films streaming March 27 - April 2.
SFF 2023 will include more than 70 documentaries, filmmaker Q&As, student film competitions, panel discussions and parties where filmgoers can mingle with attending filmmakers. Many of the films screening this year will be seen in Massachusetts for the first time, with seven films making their U.S. premiere.
“We can’t wait to give our festival audience a glimpse of the films we have in store for them at the festival and for them to meet the filmmakers who will be traveling to the North Shore,” said program director Jeff Schmidt.
Seven awards with trophies created by local artists will be presented to filmmakers at Salem Film Fest, including the American Cinematographer Magazine Award for Cinematography and the Special Jury Award and The Michael Sullivan Award for Documentary Journalism which each include a $1,000 cash prize.
The Presenting Sponsor for this year’s festival is the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM).
Admission to film screenings is $13 for individual tickets and ticket packs, which offer a discount, are available at http://www.salemfilmfest.com.