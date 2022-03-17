SALEM — Documentary film can be a powerful tool to raise awareness and, in this case, donations for a good cause.
The Salem Film Fest organizers couldn't wait until next Thursday's official kick-off of the 15th edition of the festival to help ease the pain in Ukraine. To assist in raising money for Ukrainian children and families caught in the war zone, festival organizers this week announced pre-festival online streaming of an award-winning documentary that focuses on the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.
"It's difficult to watch what is happening in Ukraine and not feel inspired to try to do something to help all of those that are suffering," Jeff Schmidt, Salem Film Fest program director, said. "We awarded the SFF Special Jury Award to Simon Lereng Wilmont for 'The Distant Barking of Dogs' at our festival in 2019, and we are grateful that we can join forces again to raise money for Voices for Children."
Wilmont's documentary is set in the village of Hnutove in the Donbass province in eastern Ukraine in 2015. It focuses on Oleg, 10, who lives with his grandmother in a war zone where anti-aircraft fire and missile attacks are daily occurrences. Although many villagers have fled the war, he and his grandmother stay because they have nowhere to go.
All proceeds from "The Distant Barking of Dogs" tickets sales will be donated to the Voices For Children Foundation, which aids affected children and families from all over Ukraine, providing emergency psychological assistance and helping in the evacuation process.