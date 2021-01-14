SALEM — Fire Chief John "Gerry" Giunta is retiring.
Giunta, a 38-year veteran of the department, will retire on Feb. 26, city officials announced Thursday. He was appointed by Mayor Kim Driscoll to replace David Cody as chief in 2018.
"I've been incredibly fortunate to be able to have the ultimate profession," Giunta said in a statement. "I was able to help people throughout my career with the possibility that every day, I could save a life. What an incredible responsibility to have."
After first joining the department in 1983, Giunta became a lieutenant in 1986, captain in 1993 and deputy chief in 2007. He was sworn in as chief on Nov. 15, 2018 in a packed ceremony at Old Town Hall.
In the statement, Driscoll said Giunta has been a steady hand in the department during challenging times.
"Salem and the Salem Fire Department are better for having had Gerry in the many roles he has held in the department for the last nearly four decades of his service," Driscoll said.
She added, "Chief Giunta has earned the respect and admiration of the men and women of the Salem Fire Department and the gratitude of the people of Salem. He has made our community safer, stronger, and better for all who live, work, learn, and visit here."
The announcement comes as the city also moves forward with a search to replace retired police Chief Mary Butler, who left last summer to head up security at Peabody Essex Museum. The City Council recently debated over whether the city should look for its next police chief outside of Salem or should promote from within. A similar debate two years ago led to Giunta's appointment.
This story will be updated.