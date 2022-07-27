SALEM — A two-alarm fire in Shetland Park’s “Building 2” triggered a hazmat response once the fire was knocked down Wednesday night.
Further information wasn’t immediately available, as the scene was still active at about 10 p.m. due to hazardous materials concerns, according to fire officials. It remains unclear what tenant of the building was affected.
ActionPage, a social media account reporting area scanner traffic, reported the fire was in a fourth-floor chemical lab at 35 Congress St. With a second alarm struck at 7:38 p.m., the blaze was reportedly knocked down at about 7:45 p.m.
Shetland Park contains several sprawling buildings loaded with medical offices, education services and more. The 35 Congress St. building, known as “Building 2,” is the second largest of the property’s three industrial buildings, positioned closest to the road at the property’s main entrance by Peabody and Ward streets.
The same building was evacuated for hours in 2021 after a rechargeable battery became unstable at a battery reconditioning business on the second floor. The battery was eventually taken out of the building and detonated in an area quarry.
