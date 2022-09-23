SALEM — Even those who bring a gun to City Hall deserve a chance to be heard before the City Council.
City councilors further tweaked a rules change Thursday night that would prohibit anyone other than law enforcement and some active military from entering a city building with a dangerous weapon.
Approval of the order was delayed by one meeting due to a timing issue with legal notices. It’s due for its second and final passage at Thursday, Oct. 13.
The discussion, held by a subordinate committee earlier in the night, focused most heavily on whether councilors should automatically issue a no-trespass order against anyone who brings a gun to a city building. Some councilors argued the added measure was necessary for public safety.
City attorney Victoria Caldwell, however, felt that was too much.
“I’m concerned it’s a penalty that’s more draconian than the fine, because it’s going to shut someone out from city buildings for an entire year,” Caldwell said. “I’m just not comfortable with that.”
The reason why, Caldwell articulated, was the statement it made telling someone they couldn’t attend city meetings taking place inside the building, as one example.
That’s something City Councilor-at-large Conrad Prosniewski echoed in his remarks.
“If somebody comes walking in the door from Texas with their boots and big hat and gun strapped to their side, and everyone starts pointing, and all he wants is to get a marriage license because he’s got a nice young gal from Salem... we can ask politely,” Prosniewski said.
The committee meeting dug into the issue for close to an hour, expanding the rules in a couple instances. That included a change adding support for federal agents, another so active military must be “on official duties” in order to carry a weapon, and that the $200 fine for breaking the ordinance go through a civil process.
The discussion briefly touched on the Thaddeus Buczko court building, which supports Salem’s district and superior courts and has a firearm lockup area at the building’s entrance, said Wisteria Street resident Steve Kapantais.
Without lockers, “a person who’s carrying now is going to have to go outside, go back to their vehicle and secure their weapon properly,” Kapantais said. “It has to be unloaded. The ammunition and weapon have to be stored separately.”
Kapantais then posited what would happen next, if the car was broken into.
“You need to put in the devices that detect weapons, and you have to put in a place to lock them up,” Kapantais said. “If councilors want to really take it to the next level, put in detectors at the entrance of every city building. ... Otherwise, we’re just putting a sign up.”
A proposal allowing property owners within a half mile of downtown to use unused space for paid parking also cleared the body for its second and final passage vote, by a margin of 8 to 3. Councilors Ty Hapworth, Alice Merkl and Caroline Watson-Felt voted in opposition.
