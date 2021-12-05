SALEM — The city recently put an order in for a new "Ferrara Igniter" fire engine, one that's likely to be showcased nationally as it marks a milestone for the manufacturer.
Ferrara Fire Apparatus, a Louisiana-based fire apparatus manufacturer, announced toward the end of November that it received a third order from the city of Salem for a pumper truck, marking overall the 7,000th order for trucks put into the company since it was formed 30 years ago.
The truck, with a price tag of $660,000, is an Igniter XD-model pumper truck, with a shorter-than-normal length at 29 feet and a narrow, 175-inch wheelbase and recessed handrails, the company said.
The conditions are all perfect for making tight turns onto downtown roads originally built for horse-drawn carts, according to Salem fire Chief Alan Dionne. The engine will replace Engine 1 at the department's headquarters on the corner of New Derby and Lafayette streets. The current Engine 1 will go into reserves and replace another truck due to be retired.
"By having these smaller trucks, we can get down some of the streets in Salem that other pumps haven't been able to get down," Dionne said. "This is our third one of a similar design, so eventually, our fleet will be identical."
The truck being built for Salem comes with a 500-gallon water tank and a pumper capable of putting out 1,500 gallons per minute, according to the company.
Because Salem hasn't changed the truck's design between orders, the window to build the apparatus shaved off a few months, Dionne said.
"I went down to their factory in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and we spec'ed out the whole truck. It looks like it's going to be ready sometime in April or May," he said. "They might use it as a showcase in Indianapolis — the National Fire Chief's Association. It's a big convention. The whole convention center will be apparatus."
For more specific details on the truck and schematics, visit bit.ly/3dicbnZ.