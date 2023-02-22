SALEM — Lawyers for a Salem firm acknowledged in a court filing that it did not make agreed-to payments to reimburse taxpayers for face masks it said it could obtain from China in the early days of the pandemic but didn’t.
But they say it wasn’t intentional or willful, and are denying allegations that the principals of the firm divvied up the funds among themselves.
The Attorney General first took Bedrock Group LLC to court in 2021, after the firm delivered just under 100,000 masks of the 1 million masks the state had paid $3.6 million for a year earlier, and a purported initial refund check for $750,000 bounced.
Under an agreement filed in Suffolk Superior Court in June 2021, Bedrock agreed to a payment plan that would reimburse taxpayers $3.4 million for the undelivered masks as well as a civil penalty. State officials say there was just one payment made, however.
In December, the state took Bedrock Group, Bedrock Consulting, and principals Anthony Damore, Jonathan Roth, Enrique Sperling and Howard Sperling to court again, alleging that even as the firm promised to begin making payments to reimburse taxpayers, it was distributing company funds to the principals, who in turn spent the funds on things like casinos, meals, and payments to family members.
In a formal response to the lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court late last month, the firm’s attorneys say that while the firm did not make $3.35 million in reimbursement payments under the 2021 agreement, it’s not the fault of the firm’s principals, and they deny they were dispersing the company’s funds.
Instead, the firm claims that part of the blame lies with the state, one of 16 “affirmative defenses” cited in the response.
“To the extent the Commonwealth was injured, it was injured due to its own actions and/or inactions,” the firm’s attorneys contend. They also seek to bar recovery on the basis of the state’s “failure to mitigate” its damages and that the agreement contained “limitations or omissions.”
The firm said that after it was able to arrange for the first delivery of masks, it ran into issues both with obtaining more masks as well as booking air freight.
Unlike in 2021, Bedrock is now asking for a jury trial on the dispute.
No trial date or pretrial hearings have been scheduled at this point.
The lawsuit is one of several efforts by state officials to recover funds that were spent with little vetting or oversight at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Bedrock was paid for the masks through an emergency purchase order, according to court papers.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis