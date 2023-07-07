SALEM — Mayor Dominick Pangallo recently announced the formation and initial membership of the Salem High School School Building Committee, which will begin work soon on moving forward with the major school capital project.
The committee — made up of 14 community members appointed by Pangallo, as well as several other city and school officials and Pangallo — will conduct public meetings and other work required for the development of a planned new Salem High School. State law requires certain members based on credentials or their role in the community, but the mayor, in consultation with Salem Schools Superintendent Stephen Zrike, opted for a broader membership with more far-ranging participation, according to an announcement.
The appointees are a mix of current and former city officials, parents, teachers, architects and tradespeople.
The committee will advance the conceptual and design-phase work for the project, in partnership with the owner’s project manager, district team, and other stakeholders. The SBC also assists the district in responding to the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s next phase of review to affirm Salem’s financial and community readiness to enter the capital pipeline, and establishing the project schedule, program plan, and budget.
“I was so encouraged by the tremendous outpouring of interest to serve on this critically important body,” said Pangallo. “We wanted the committee membership to be reflective of Salem Public Schools community stakeholders and include individuals prepared to constructively advance the project in a thoughtful manner. I’m extremely grateful to everyone who sent applications for consideration. It was not an easy choice to settle on the final membership, but I’m excited about the scope of leadership, talent, and passion the committee members will bring to this work over the coming years.”
“We are grateful for the team of Salem residents and employees who are sharing their talents with us to ensure that our children have the opportunity to attend a state-of-the-art learning environment that truly prepares them to excel in college and/or career,” said Zrike. “Together, we will work to propose a building design that is sustainable, fiscally responsible and can be utilized by the entire Salem community.”
The appointed members are:
- , co-chair. Bryant, a former School Committee member, is the Vice President of Student Success at Salem State University. He also previously served as Interim President at North Shore Community College.
- , co-chair. Jones, a Salem Public Schools parent, is the director of Jones Architecture, which specializes in learning environments and academic libraries and related facilities. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects and the United States Green Building Council.
- . Alix Fernandez is the Director of Community Building for the North Shore Community Development Coalition and serves on the city’s Race Equity Commission. A certified financial coach, she is also a board member for Project Out and the Trans Leadership Academy of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition.
- . Byas, a Salem Public Schools parent, is a Student Support Specialist with the district where she helps oversee family and community engagement. She is also the founder of Mamas Unidas, a Latinx mothers’ support group, and an Adult ESL Instructor with the House of the Seven Gables.
. Duffy is the city’s Director of Sustainability and, prior to that, served as the Northeast Coordinator for the Green Commun
- ities Division of the state Department of Energy Resources. He also provided technical assistance to municipalities on clean energy projects with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
- . A Salem Public Schools parent, Formica is a civil engineer and Associate Vice President of AECOM. As a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Formica has nearly three decades of experience in the evaluation, design, and construction of major capital facilities.
- . Ide is the director of Energy and Sustainability for the RMR Group and, prior to that, was the Director of Sustainability, Resiliency, and Capital for the city. She also served as the Director of Energy and Sustainability for the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance.
- . Marenda-Lang has been a history teacher at Salem High School for nearly 18 years and previously taught in the Newburyport Public Schools. Marenda-Lang is the Vice President of the Salem Teachers Union (Local 1258).
- . McCarthy is the parent of Salem High School graduates and the longtime Ward 1 City Councilor. A contractor by trade, he also served as Acting Mayor in 2023 and three terms as the council president.
- . Peguero, a Salem resident, served for over three decades as a school adjustment counselor at the Saltonstall School, where she also was a facilitator for a professional development program. Peguero serves on the board of the Latino Leadership Council and advises the city on Latino affairs and outreach.
- . Ricciarelli, a parent of two Salem High students, is an interior design consultant specializing in design and furniture for K-12, higher education, and libraries, including for many schools and institutions in Massachusetts and on the North Shore.
- . Sousa has served as the Career Education Director and Co-Open Coordinator at Salem High School for the past two years, having helped create, shape, and grow the school’s Career and Technical Education program. He previously taught in the Somerville Public Schools.
- . A Salem High alum and Salem Public Schools parent, Tamilio is a carpenter by trade. He is a member of Carpenters Local 339 and the North Shore Labor Council.
- . Viccica is principal CBT Architect’s Academic Group where he has designed and managed projects for institutions including Northeastern University, Harvard Business School, Middlebury College, and Smith College. He is a member of the Salem Zoning Board of Appeals.
Additionally, several other SBC members will serve by virtue of their position, including the mayor, Zrike, the city’s Chief Financial Officer Anna Freedman, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Elizabeth Pauley, Salem Public Schools Director of Buildings and Grounds Zissis Alepakis, Salem High School Principal Glenn Burns, the district’s School Building Liaison Elizabeth Golden, and School Committee member Beth Anne Cornell. Pangallo has also invited Council President Megan Stott or her designee councilor to sit on the committee.
Meetings of the SBC will be open to the public. Specific dates, times, and locations will be announced.