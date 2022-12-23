SALEM — The city will be bringing the heat to the Museum Place Garage in January when it wraps up repairs postponed from this past summer.
The top two decks of the four-story Museum Place Garage will be closed beginning Monday, Jan. 9, for repairs “to the roof above the ramp leading up to the third level of the facility,” officials said in an announcement issued Thursday. Work is expected to take about a week.
“This is part of the work we’ve been doing over the spring and summer season,” said David Kucharsky, Salem’s traffic and parking planner. “We had a delay in some of the materials for a particular T-beam in the garage.”
The work this past summer focused on a new roof surface and other work to stop water from damaging other parts of the garage or the Witch City Mall underneath it. It’s the latest of several multimillion dollar efforts to make repairs to the garage, its stairwells and more in recent years.
The materials missing this past summer later became available, but the project remained on hold as Salem moved through its busiest months for garage use, according to Kucharsky.
“We didn’t want to continue the closures through October, as well as through the holiday season, so the decision was made to try to do it after those events,” he said. “One of the challenges is, because the material needs to set, we have to close off the area and heat the space. That’s one of the reasons for the closure.”
The work involves pouring new concrete, which won’t harden properly in lower temperatures. Because of that, many cities and towns hold off on work involving concrete during colder months, according to Kucharsky.
In this case, it’s one specific beam getting attention, meaning the heat to allow the concrete to harden can be targeted. Therefore, there’s no need to wrap the building to keep cold air out, and cold spells won’t interfere with the project at all, Kucharsky explained.
Snow, however, would still create a problem for the project, according to Kucharsky — the city’s parking ban relies on the garage being open to store cars, so a threat of winter storms could put the project, and the closure, on hold.
“This is weather permitting,” Kucharsky said. “So as we’re approaching the start date, if we’re getting notifications that there’s going to be a snow event that would require a snow emergency to be called, we’ll pause the work.”
Once the work starts, however, it will need to be finished without interruption. When that happens, residents will be able to leave cars on the third and fourth levels of the garage, but they’ll stay there until the project is finished, according to the city’s announcement.
