October is the Witch City’s busiest time of year.
“While we’ve been generally seeing larger numbers of visitors to Salem this year overall, last year’s numbers were also strong, even compared to the pre-pandemic volumes from 2019 and 2018,” said Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff for Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.
In preparation for the crowds, the city announced anticipated road closures and a continuation of the free shuttle service it has provided since 2017 during the month.
The shuttle service is in its fifth year, but this is the first year the service has operated throughout the month. In previous years, the shuttle only ran on Halloween weekend. The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. Pick-up spots, where patrons can park their cars, are Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center Parking Lot, the Salem High School parking lot, and 108 Jefferson Ave., behind Salem hospital. The city is calling these locations “shuttle satellite” locations.
According to a recent press release from the mayor’s office, the lots provide nearly 800 parking spots total. The shuttle runs from the “satellite lots” to Riley Plaza in Salem. Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office also announced there will be more shuttles than in previous years.
Further, the Salem Police Department will close roads at any point during October on an as-needed basis. The mayor’s office also notes there are planned road closures for certain events.
Pangallo explained road closures earlier in the month tend to be because the parking garage near Salem Station is full. Closing the streets, therefore, limits “vehicle traffic circulating through the core downtown streets,” he said.
The biggest closure is planned for Halloween day itself, on Monday, Oct. 31. After 4 p.m. on Halloween evening, all roads in downtown Salem will be closed to vehicles. The city anticipates it will likely close roads the preceding Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and possibly Oct. 30, as well.
There are road closures for events throughout the month, not just the weekend of Halloween. The “Haunted Happenings” Parade, which is kicking off the festivities on Oct. 6, begins at 6:30 p.m., on Congress Street. Any cars parked on the parade route between 5 and 9 p.m. will be towed. There are no official road closures planned for the mornings of Oct. 15 and 22, for the “Witch City” 5K and the “Devil’s Chase” road race, respectively. City officials say to anticipate traffic on these mornings, though.
For specific lists of streets for planned closures and the parade route, check www.salemma.gov and www.salempd.org.
Lastly, the MBTA parking garage adjacent to the Salem commuter rail station will be closed from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Halloween. No cars can enter or exit the lot during these hours.