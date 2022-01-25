SALEM — A nearly $3 million effort to dredge Salem Harbor will help usher in a transformation of the city’s port.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced a $14 billion wave of funding for projects tailored “to strengthen port and waterway supply chains and bolster climate resilience.” That includes more than $20 million coming to Massachusetts, and $2.95 million for dredging Salem Harbor.
The cash comes as the city sees increasing use of the port of Salem. Prior to the pandemic, cruise ships moored to the deepwater berth by Salem Harbor Footprint a few times a year, depositing hundreds of tourists downtown during tourism season and triggering Department of Homeland Security protocols along Derby Street.
But going forward, Salem’s port is also expected to support offshore wind turbine construction, meaning larger ships — and wind turbine platforms — will be traveling though Salem Harbor far more routinely in the future, according to Salem Harbormaster Bill McHugh. This is credited in part to Salem Harbor’s complete lack of “air-draft restrictions,” obstacles over the water like bridges and overhead wires that would otherwise ensnare or prevent the passage of large craft.
“If you anticipate you’re going to be increasing your traffic with these vessels that require the 32-foot controlling (surface to ocean floor) depth, you want to make sure that you maintain that level,” McHugh said. “That’s what this funding will do.”
Dredging, McHugh explained, involves vessels scraping the ocean floor to remove hazards like sand dunes that form with storms, ocean currents and more.
The dredging will be within Salem Harbor generally, focusing on the federal channel that passes between the Bakers and Misery islands and continues through the harbor, according to McHugh.
“Salem traditionally maintains its depth very well, but as you can imagine, you look at the coastal storms, tidal exchange... we’re dealing with a lot of soft material,” he said. “It isn’t a tremendous amount that’s filled in, but it’s over certain areas.”
Many of the job’s specifics — including a precise timeline — aren’t yet known. The work is expected to occur this year, according to McHugh.
The news was celebrated by Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, whose port is suddenly transforming as her 16th year in the corner office begins.
“This major infrastructure investment in our community will enable essential dredging work to take place, as we prepare Salem’s deep-water port for the next generation of our maritime economy, from visiting passenger vessels to the growing offshore wind industry,” Driscoll said. “This substantial infusion of federal dollars will help fuel the continued growth and prosperity of our vibrant waterfront and of our community.”
Salem Harbor wasn’t the largest cash prize announced for Massachusetts. A combined $9.3 million has been committed to dredging the Essex River and Wareham Harbor. Newburyport Harbor is also getting substantial dredging work, with $2.5 million pledged from the Army Corps.
Added Salem resident U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, “w{span}{span}ith almost $10 million worth of funding for dredging in waterways like Newburyport and Salem harbors, the impact these funds have will be felt by communities across the Sixth District, and I look forward to seeing progress in these projects.”
