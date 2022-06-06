SALEM — Florence Street is a 350-foot-long dead-end street — toward the northern end of Canal Street — wedged between several businesses that frequently clash over parking and street access, with some cars using city parking spaces for months on end without enforcement from Salem police.
It’s one of 292 streets accepted by the City Council with a single vote in 1996, in an effort to increase state funding for road construction. The exhaustive list includes all four roads surrounding Salem Common and the famed “Witch Way” in Ward 4 and it also previously included four roads that were later delisted as city streets by the City Council due to legal issues.
It’s possible that many of those 292 roadways are not, in fact, legal city streets. This poses a host of potential issues, and in light of the impracticality of simply rejecting all those streets at once and starting over, the city is taking them on one at a time.
“The city clerk has a list — the street listing — and there’s various designations on there with various codes. Some say ‘accepted,’ some say ‘private ways,’ some say ‘old municipal town ways,’” said city attorney Beth Rennard. “He (a past city engineer) took that whole list and just accepted them all. But it was just done through a City Council order, and that isn’t the proper way to accept a street.”
A blanket order
The original order, submitted by then-Mayor Neil Harrington, went to the City Council on June 27, 1996. It was adopted unanimously that night and signed into law by Harrington a week later, on July 3.
“The goal of this order is to increase the amount of state financial assistance that the city of Salem receives for road and sidewalk construction. The Commonwealth will only provide assistance for those roadways that are accepted by a municipality,” Harrington wrote. “In fact, the amount of funds allocated each year is based on a formula that includes accepted streets.”
The thinking, Harrington wrote, was that increasing the miles of streets Salem has also increases state funding.
“All of the roadways listed now receive traditional municipal services, including road repair and resurfacing, sidewalk and curbing repair, line painting, street sweeping and snow plowing,” he wrote. “Therefore, we will not be adding a financial burden by accepting these streets.”
But it may have created other burdens and in at least four cases so far, it did. As a result, those streets were removed from the list. This includes Cedar Road, a dirt path of sorts that cuts through the still-vacant cineplex site on Highland Avenue and was delisted by the City Council on April 8, 2021.
Eaton Place is another. It was removed from the list on March 22, 2012, after “the property owner was trying to convey it, and he came to the office and said, ‘You accepted a street. That’s private property,’” Rennard said. “That’s how I first became aware of it.”
“There was one behind Salem State’s field,” Rennard added. “It wasn’t even a road. It was a cart path.”
On March 10 of this year, the City Council removed the accepted status of Lee Fort Terrace, which cuts through the similarly named Salem Housing Authority property next to Bentley Academy Innovation School. The street was removed after issues surfaced as part of the city’s redevelopment project targeting the site.
Heavy on traffic, light on space
And then there’s Florence Street — where competition for public parking spaces plays out year-round, but not because of tourism.
Several businesses along the tiny street declined to discuss the situation at all, fearing retaliation or intimidation from others. Others would only talk if kept anonymous, attesting to different levels of conflict between businesses over who’s allowed to use what space. There’s also concern that police aren’t paying attention, with claims that range from unlicensed business operations to physical altercations and drug dealing.
Some cars were recently observed staying parked along the edge of the street for several weeks, persisting through snow bans and more. In one example, a vehicle remained in the same place for months straight until forced to move this past spring due to street-sweeping efforts.
Osgood Painting & Contracting has owned and occupied some of Florence Street since 2005, though the property has been in the family since 1970, said owner Patrick Osgood.
“It’s like the Wild, Wild West down here,” Osgood said. “The mayor has told us, and the building inspector, that these things have been surveyed.”
But there are concerns about property lines, and whether some businesses have even respected them when doing construction, according to Osgood.
Parking is a constant issue. The street is tight, often lined by cars that make it tighter — possibly too tight for emergency vehicles to pass. During one site visit, a reporter was almost struck by a speeding vehicle swerving around parked cars and narrowly avoiding another car trying to drive in the opposite direction.
“We’re hoping for some difference here, because in front of my shop, about 250 cars pass by a day with no respect to parking,” Osgood said. “The fact that we’re X amount of feet off from the building... it goes 9 to 12 feet from where we have the parking, and there’s just no tolerance.”
Street to become shorter
But for all the issues on Florence Street, police aren’t quite seeing the same activity. From Jan. 1, 2020, to now, Salem police received only 20 parking complaints from Florence Street, according to Capt. John Burke.
“I only found one that was towed, and it was blocking a driveway,” Burke said. This past January, another was found blocking a driveway, “and it was tagged.”
“All the other ones are pretty much... the officer went and found no issues,” Burke said, “or what they wrote was no issues, or the vehicle was moved.”
The city has been running surveys of Florence Street, Rennard said, and a change is coming, which would end half of the street’s public status. As proposed, the street will continue for the first 200 feet, to a corner that then veers to the right. From that point forward, roughly 150 feet of paved road will no longer be a city street, Rennard explained.
Once the City Council delists a city street, it is effectively split down the middle with landowners to either side gaining ownership of the land making up the road, according to Dave Knowlton, Salem’s public works director.
There are still 287 streets left on that list. Each street is getting looked at as issues arise, Rennard explained. That’s because each one has a different situation based on who uses the street.
“Lee Fort Terrace, the only abutters on that street are the Housing Authority. Cedar Street, there were no abutters on that street either,” she said. “We’re just checking them off one-by-one as they come up.”
