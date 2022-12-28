SALEM — Santa’s workshop of miracles might as well be headquartered at Salem High.
To end 2022, two Salem locals were giving thanks to Ken LeFrancois, a career technology education teacher at Salem High with a talent for training students in carpentry skills. One involved one of Salem’s best-known pair of scissors, the other a lonely Christmas ornament in need of a buddy.
“My name is Elizabeth Rego, and I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. LeFrancois for assisting in my search,” Rego, a Salem resident, wrote to the school recently, expressing her thanks for a Christmas ornament the students crafted to match one of hers. “He is an absolute angel in disguise, whom I appreciate very much.”
And a pair of scissors may seem like a simple project, maybe even trivial. But these scissors have cut untold numbers of ribbons and are imbued with pomp and circumstance. They are, literally, the most photographed scissors in Salem.
“Thank you so much to the Salem High CTE scholars who helped repair our scissors!” wrote Rinus Oosthoek, executive director of the Salem Chamber of Commerce. “The carpentry scholars at SHS used their knowledge, skills and equipment to truly bring them back to life.”
Large enough to be wielded by multiple people, the red-handled scissors are a staple for any business looking to open in Salem. They’re most often seen in photos with new business owners, local officials and supporters, all poised to snip the red ribbon to celebrate a grand opening.
“The Salem Chamber of Commerce uses these scissors during every ribbon cutting ceremony welcoming a new business to the community or celebrating a milestone for an existing company,” Oosthoek wrote. “After more than a decade of use, celebrating hundreds of businesses, the scissors were showing their age and in need of repair.”
The scissors were restored and returned this year, with a small gold plaque added to the handle: “Proudly repaired by: Carpentry scholars.”
“We are proud to point to the small plaque identifying who did the work,” Oosthoek wrote, “and remind the business community that the CTE department may be training your next employee!”
Mario Sousa, director of CTE at Salem High, said the scissor gig involved a detailed process where students “had to assess what was needed to perform the repair and identify the materials being used and why the material was being selected.”
“They also...incorporated writing and employability strands, an estimate, and presented their approach to repairing this project,” Sousa wrote in an email. With several methods for doing the repair proposed, students further ran tests to figure out which repair process would be the best. The winner, selected by the class, then did the work.
But the scissors were “only one example of community-based projects that have been recognized outside of Salem High,” Sousa wrote. Another was with Elizabeth Rego, a Salem resident looking to have an ornament made of wood.
“Attached is a picture of an ornament that I had purchased at a work Christmas fair back in 1999 for my son who was 2 at the time,” Rego wrote to Sousa.
“In 2002 I had my daughter and have been searching since then to find a similar ornament, but as a girl, with no luck.”
When the family’s tree recently went up, Rego’s children — now young adults — didn’t put the ornament up because “there was not one to match.” The little boy needed a little girl to join him.
“This is where Mr. LeFrancois comes into play,” Rego wrote.
“I contacted him at school and told him my story. He totally understood and was eager to help. I sent him a copy of my ornament below and told him I only needed the carving of the ornament and not painted. He stated he would do his best to see what he could do, not making any promises.”
Not long after, Rego received an image showing two carved pieces of wood showing works in progress. Soon after that, an ornament of a girl to go with the boy was handed over.
“I was so excited and my heart was filled with joy that we finally had a match,” Rego wrote. “While I know this may seem small to some, it means the world to myself and my family. Sometimes it’s the little things in life that mean the most.”
