SALEM — A second day of hoax "swatting" calls to Massachusetts schools continued Wednesday, with schools in Salem, Gloucester and elsewhere needing to enact security measures in the event that the threats were credible — which they weren't.
Salem officials issued a citywide emergency alert at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, reporting that "we have received a hoax swatting call related to Salem High School. We have secured the building and grounds and are one hundred percent certain that this call was a hoax."
Similarly, Gloucester High School was hit with a threat, in this case "an anonymous phone call that came into police headquarters claiming that there was an armed intruder in Gloucester High School," said district Superintendent Ben Lummis and school Principal James Cook in a statement.
"Numerous police officers immediately responded to the school," the statement read. "After searching the entire building, the police determined that that call was a hoax and that there was never any danger to students or staff. The police determined that there was never an intruder at the school."
The calls followed a similar wave of hoaxes that triggered security responses at other schools across the state earlier in the week. Ipswich's middle and high schools were targeted late Tuesday morning and shut down to do thorough searches. The schools were returned to normal business about 20 minutes later after no threat was found. Amesbury High School was targeted Monday.
Speaking Tuesday, Ipswich police Chief Paul Nikas said administration and staff at the two Ipswich schools immediately followed previously-established policies and safety procedures in response to the threat.
“These swatting calls tie up a lot of police and emergency resources, potentially diverting those resources away from other emergencies, so we will be investigating in an effort to hold whomever did this accountable,” Nikas said in a prepared statement. “I am pleased that the emergency protocols we have worked hard to establish were followed, and followed quickly, but I remain concerned about the proliferation of these types of calls across the state.”
The hoax calls are dubbed “swatting,” based on a trend that first proliferated in online entertainment circles in 2008 to call in fake emergencies and trigger a response from a police “special weapons and tactical” or SWAT team. The act, traditionally done to disrupt an event or broadcast, is driven by a hoax caller "spoofing" a phone number to make their call appear to be from another location, like a home or school, or even a particular phone, according to the FBI.