SALEM — The high school’s redesign just got a big boost.
The Barr Foundation, a Boston-based nonprofit that has pumped more than $1 billion into charitable causes, has awarded Salem High School a $300,000 grant to support “the redesign of career and technical education programs as well as the expansion of dual enrollment and early college offerings,” the district announced this week.
The grant will “accelerate Salem High School’s redesign and provide rich, lasting opportunities for students to deepen their learning through vocational training and dual enrollment/early college opportunities,” read the city’s announcement.
The high school experience is spread across three campuses in Salem: Salem High on Willson Street, and Salem Preparatory High School, and New Liberty Innovation School, both located on the second floor of the Witch City Mall downtown.
“Salem High Schools are moving forward with a structured design that will personalize the learning pathway for each student,” the announcement read. “Salem Public Schools is transforming the high school experience to ensure that every student has a world-class experience, with a focus on college and careers for all students. This comprehensive redesign along with this Barr Foundation grant will provide the support necessary to engage and lift up our students to reach their fullest potential.”
The redesign of the high school experience outlines the portrait of a Salem graduate and further defines six skills that are developed during high school to help each person become future-ready. These include: critical thinking; creative problem solving; collaboration; communication; self-awareness; and cultural competence.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.