SALEM — Salem High School Principal Samantha Meier has resigned, citing familial reasons.
In a recent email to the school community, Meier said it's "with a heavy heart that I inform you that I will be leaving Salem High School at the end of this school year."
"The pandemic has brought changes for all of us," Meier said, "and at this time, I must do what is in the best interest of my family."
Meier joined Salem High as an interim principal in 2019, taking over after abrupt shifts in leadership, both there and in the district. At the time, the city had just parted ways with former superintendent Margarita Ruiz, who had come under fire after announcing the abrupt resignation of a previous Salem High School principal and, at the same time, announcing she had already appointed an interim principal for the next 18 months.
Meier was appointed to be the permanent principal in April 2020, during the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Stephen Zrike, who joined the district last July, said Meier has done "a strong job here, a great job here under very challenging circumstances."
"It's unfortunate that we're in this place of looking for a long-term principal for Salem High School, but it's important that there's a process and there are voices at the table," he said.
Zrike said he plans to announce more information about the selection committee and how people can volunteer next week.
"I want to make sure we look at the job description carefully to make sure we can attract the strongest viable candidate out there. We're hoping to attract many talented and experienced leaders, and we want to have the voice of students, families, and our staff be part of the process."
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
