SALEM — Salem High School students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and all Salem public schools will be closed on Friday, Superintendent Kathleen Smith has announced.
Shortly afterward, Salem Academy Charter School similarly announced that it would be closed as well on Friday due to the public schools' closure.
Smith said the decisions were made because Salem High Principal Samantha Meier was in Paris last weekend. France has been labeled a Level 3 country regarding the coronavirus, Smith said.
"Schools and public health officials will be monitoring the ongoing circumstances this weekend and will communicate whether further school closures are necessary for next week," Smith wrote in the announcement on Facebook. "You can expect a call later today from the superintendent about this announcement."
Smith said all Salem schools will be cleaned on Friday "because of potential exposure and an abundance of caution." Salem High will receive a "second deep cleaning and disinfecting of the building."
Smith said buses will be available for students to take home, and bagged lunches will be available for students from food services.
Meier has self-quarantined for 14 days and is exhibiting no symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Smith said.
