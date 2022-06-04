SALEM — At a time when women’s health care and reproductive rights are under threat across the country, Salem Hospital’s new head of obstetrics and gynecology hopes to bring a new sense of empathy to the work.
“The solution is to listen to your patients and never assume. When you listen to your patients and never assume, it isn’t you anymore — you’re speaking with the accumulated wisdom of every patient you’ve seen,” said Alexy Kochowiec, who was appointed to the position in mid-May. “Whoever you are tends to vanish into the background a little bit, and I think that’s the way you’re a servant to your patients.”
Kochowiec, a Brookline resident, first became a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2004. He became vice-chair of Salem Hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2006, and he started serving as interim chair this past January. He takes over for Allyson Preston, who led the department for 15 years prior to stepping down in January.
Gynecologists focus on reproductive health care and concerns specific to women, explained Kochowiec, while obstetrics focus more directly with pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum impacts. But there’s another aspect to women’s health care that makes it so different than men’s health care: the OB/GYN world is so comprehensive, it actually diminishes the role of a primary care physician for many women, he said.
“OB/GYN has been thought of bordering on primary care, because for many patients, they typically don’t see a primary care physician,” he said. “Med students agonize over which specialty they’ll go into, but (OB/GYN) is truly unique. There are very few areas in medicine that deal with such a significant event in someone’s life. There’s nothing like it.”
There are also few areas of society that are such a political and moral flashpoint as women’s health care and reproductive rights.
That includes protracted political fights over funding for Planned Parenthood and other women’s health care providers who are often targeted for offering abortion services. Later this year, the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 court decision that has protected a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy for nearly half a century.
“The residents of Massachusetts are in a good position” as it relates to abortion access, Kochowiec said. “The state Legislature is very good about protecting those rights, but it’s the source of anxiety for many people regardless. The country is at a very vulnerable tipping point right now. It doesn’t take a genius to see that. The anxiety is real.”
On a related note, Beverly Hospital recently announced the impending closure of the North Shore Birth Center, where midwives have helped thousands of women give birth since it opened in 1980.
But that isn’t expected to impact the delivery of OB/GYN services at Salem Hospital, according to the department’s new leader.
“For those who want to go there (the Birth Center), it’s a real loss. and there’s a minority of people for whom it’s incredibly valuable,” Kochowiec said. “It’s a hard thing to run a birth center, because when volumes are low, staffing it 24/7 can be challenging. I understand why it happened, but I don’t see us replacing it at Salem Hospital in the near future.”
