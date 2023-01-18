SALEM — Salem Hospital is growing, with plans to expand the facility from 199 to 212 licensed beds for early 2024.
The state's Department of Public Health recently green lit the hospital's plans to add 24 private patient rooms, from which 13 medical-surgical beds will be added, according to the hospital. The new rooms will take up already-built shell space above the recently completed Pingree floor, which opened in 2019.
“Offering more private rooms is a significant improvement in our patients’ experience,” said David Roberts, president of Salem Hospital. “The additional space enables us to admit patients more quickly from the emergency or operating rooms and cut down on wait times. It also enables us to convert our few remaining four-bed rooms into double rooms and provide more privacy for our patients and their visitors.”
Salem Hospital has seen steady, increased demand for medical and surgical admissions in recent years. Occupancy has risen from 79% in 2019 to regularly exceeding 95% now, leading to long wait times in the emergency department due to a lack of available beds. Even further, data throughout the COVID-19 pandemic shows the length of stay for admitted patients has increased since early 2020, suggesting that those requiring inpatient care are sicker than they were previously.
“Patients who deferred care, particularly preventative care, are arriving at the hospital with more serious illnesses and therefore are occupying beds longer. That impacts the entire system. Add in the challenges we’ve had more recently with RSV and flu, we really see an adverse impact on wait times,” Roberts said. “The addition of even a small number of beds enables us to operate at a more reasonable occupancy rate and better meet the needs of the communities that rely on us.”
The latest expansion news comes less than two months after the hospital also opened a new 16-bed Acute Mental Health Unit for adult emergency behavioral health patients, an extension of the behavioral health services available in the emergency department.
“We’re looking at every possible way to address capacity challenges,” Roberts said, "and this is another example of that."