SALEM -- As the cleanup from Saturday's blizzard continued into Monday, Salem has imposed temporary restrictions on a number of streets in some of the more congested neighborhoods.
Police announced the restrictions on Monday. The restrictions include bans on even- or odd-side parking and no parking at all on several streets.
The city is also providing locations for alternate parking for vehicle owners who do not have off-street parking.
The city will tow vehicles parked in violation of the temporary ban.
City officials also asked residents who do have off-street parking not to use the alternative locations in order to ensure enough spots for neighbors who need it during the storm cleanup.
The city will post updates on its website and will post signs on the affected streets.
The city also has a specific email for storm/snow issues: snow@salem.com.
Parking is banned or restricted on the following streets: Peabody Street, odd numbered side; Ward Street, even numbered side; Harbor Street, even number side; Dow Street, both sides from Lafayette Street to Prince Street; Palmer Street. odd numbered side from Pingree Street to Lafayette Street; Leavitt Street, both sides; Chase Street, odd numbered side; Lafayette Place, both sides; Prince Street, odd numbered side from Palmer Street to Harbor Street; Perkins Street, odd numbered side; Hancock Street – even numbered side; Cedar Street, even numbered side; Union Street, both sides;; Herbert Street, both sides; Hodges Court, both sides; Palfrey Court, both sides; Daniels Street, both sides; Bentley Street, both sides; Hardy Street, both sides; Turner Street , both sides; Carlton Street – both sides; Becket Street – both sides; English Street, odd numbered side; Cousins Street, odd numbered side; Allen Street, both sides. Salem Street may also be restricted.
Residents without parking can use the Church Street lot overnight from 6 pm. to 7 a.m. without charge; the Universal Steel lot on Bridge Street (no charge); the Salem Willows lot (meters not in effect. Forest River Park lot, Gallows Hill Playground lower lot, the Mack Park upper and lower lots, Castle Hill Playground lot, the Blaney Street/ Salem Wharf lot.