SALEM — This year, it’s going to cost a little more to use the water in Salem.
The City Council has begun the process of increasing mooring fees, with a positive vote taken at the council’s last regular meeting and a second one expected at the next regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The change increases the fee for moorings and slips from $6 per foot for a vessel to $7 per foot. A commercial transient mooring, meanwhile, is jumping from $75 per year to $100, and fees for a private float permit are due to jump from $10 to $100 per year. The council is also instituting a $10 waitlist fee for a mooring, something that is in place in other communities such as Beverly, which charges an annual $10 fee alongside the submission of an application.
The fees help cover the cost of the Salem harbormaster department, where an annual $407,737 in expenses only sees $240,800 covered by the existing fees, according to city Harbormaster Bill McHugh.
“The last mooring permit fee increase imposed by my office occurred in 2016, when we raised the charge for boats moored in slips from $3 per foot to $6,” wrote McHugh in a letter to the council. “The rationale was that boats in slips require the same level of service from the harbormaster department as those kept on moorings.”
But as time has gone on and use of the water has increased, so too has the cost of running the department, according to McHugh.
“The mission and services of the harbormaster department may be fully funded by mooring permit fees,” McHugh wrote. “Currently, the cost associated with maintaining the high level of service provided by the city through its harbormaster department is much greater than the revenues provided.”
The fee increases are supported by Mayor Kim Driscoll, who said demands on the department have “become all the more important.”
“These fees directly fund that public safety work,” Driscoll wrote, “ensuring that the cost for providing this essential service is appropriately borne by those who benefit from it.”
The issue saw limited discussion among councilors, who unanimously issued the first of two votes to implement the changes on Jan. 27.
“We’re the only harbormaster department that’s open past 11 o’clock at night. We’re 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and that comes with a cost,” said Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy, whose ward includes the most waterfront property of all wards in Salem, as well as critical sections of Salem Harbor. “Obviously, the additional cost they have to do to monitor all these boats... it just brings us in line.”
The changes also come as some who were getting on the waitlist would pass up mooring opportunities and rejoin the list in hopes of a better assignment, according to McCarthy.
“It’s just trying to keep people engaged,” he said, “rather than just having their name on the list and keep adding it to the list every year.”
