SALEM — After two years of cancellations, the annual Salem Jazz and Soul fest will be back in the groove this Saturday at the Common.
The free event runs from noon to 8 p.m. and features a wealth of talent from near and far. The festival seeks to renew the vibrant jazz scene that began at the Salem Willows in the 1920s, when Duke Ellington and other musicians from the Big Band era played at the waterfront park. The festival builds on its rich jazz history with the addition of soul, blues and funk.
The return of the festival, canceled in both 2020 and 2020, will feature a wide variety of performers and tons of vendors on site.
Featured Saturday will be music from DJ SKOTVOID, HD RNB All Stars, Runaround Sound, Stevey Lacey Quartet, Verderer and the Salem High School Jazz Band.
The festival is presented by its volunteer board, the City of Salem, Creative Collective, and sponsors like Peabody Essex Museum, Lobster Shanty, Wolf Next Door and others.
This year's event will also feature an education tent and Kids' Tent sponsored by Peabody Essex Museum.
IF YOU GO
SALEM JAZZ & SOUL FESTIVAL
Saturday, Aug. 6, noon -8 p.m.
Salem Common,
N. Washington Square, Salem
Free event