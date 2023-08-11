SALEM — The Salem Jazz and Soul Festival’s triumphant return to picturesque Salem Willows will be Saturday, Aug. 19.
After a few years of uncertainty due to the global pandemic, SJ&SF is bringing back the rhythm to the Salem Willows to celebrate the enduring spirit of the community, the rich history of jazz, soul, and the love for live music.
This year’s festival will be jammed full of live music with thrilling performances from bands like Krewe de Skunk, TapRoots, Diane Blue All Stars, BT/ALC Big Band, and Salem High School Jazz Band.
The renewed festival will bring back DJ SKOTVOID, who will spin tunes between sets, keeping the atmosphere vibrant and energetic all day long.
Beyond the music, the festival also features educational workshops for budding musicians and enthusiasts, a wide variety of vendors for your shopping delight, and a beer tent for those looking to savor some craft brews.
The Salem Jazz and Soul Festival is more than just a music event.
As a nonprofit organization, it provides live music and music education opportunities for the North Shore community, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic status, orientation or gender expression. Generous sponsors, including the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM), SOSS Records, The Lobster Shanty, and Mahi Mahi Cruises. The support underscores local organizations’ commitment to arts, culture, and our community’s vibrancy and resilience.
IF YOU GO
SALEM JAZZ & SOUL FESTIVAL
Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Salem Willows
165 Fort Ave, Salem
/www.salemjazzsoul.org/