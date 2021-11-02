SALEM — If you build it, they will live.
City officials have landed a $3.25 million grant from the state’s MassWorks program to support public infrastructure surrounding upcoming housing projects in The Point. A separate $45,000 was also announced to support improvements to — connecting North and downtown Salem by the North Street overpass and a proposed housing project on the city-owned “crescent” parking lot outside the MBTA s
The work almost exclusively targets infrastructure — sidewalks, crosswalks, off-street paths, etc. — on Peabody, Ward and Harbor streets on the north end of The Point, a dense neighborhood that is predominantly Hispanic and Latino.
“That’s $3.5 million for this neighborhood right behind us, ... where we’re seeing significant housing growth and have two projects under way right now,” Driscoll said.
The work would create “curb-to-curb enhancements” for the entirety of Peabody and Harbor streets, including “new roadway surfaces, sidewalks, trees, crossings, raised crosswalks and accessibility enhancements,” Driscoll said. It would also target the eastern end of Ward Street where it connects to Peabody Street and terminates at Congress Street, which also is due for some work right in front of Shetland Park’s main entrance. The project also targets the intersection of Congress and Leavitt streets.
The announcement brought Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to Salem, where they went into detail on the scale of the program. While Salem is picking up $3.25 million, the state is awarding $66 million across 56 awards statewide, supporting more than 4,000 housing units, 5,000 permanent jobs and 6,000 construction jobs, Baker explained.
“I’ve used Salem as my poster child with why we need to do more with respect to housing in the Commonwealth,” Baker said. “We have huge opportunities to make big investments in community development, economic development, downtown development and housing development, because we’re benefiting from a very significant federal investment in every state, and in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, it’s $5.2 billion.”
The announcement also came a dozen hours after cleanup efforts for the Haunted Happenings season wrapped up Monday morning, and immediately before city elections, where Driscoll faces her biggest challenge in opponent and Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble. The event saw heavy praise of Driscoll’s leadership and efforts within the city’s planning department.
“This city and your leadership have showed that by working together collaboratively, coming up with your vision, planning and then seeking the dollars, you can make those plans become real,” Polito said. “You don’t rest on the status quo. You’re a city that’s literally on the move.”
Mickey Northcutt, executive director of North Shore Community Development Coalition, celebrated the announcement. The organization has several properties along the impacted areas, including housing projects that have either started construction or are still working on landing permits.
“A lot of the sidewalks we’re talking about aren’t in great shape, and with construction costs where they are, we’re not always able to do stuff like that,” Northcutt said. “The city has been really good about doing sidewalk improvements when we’re doing renovations or new construction, so it sends the right message that we’re rewarding good investment.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.