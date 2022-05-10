SALEM — Relief efforts are now underway to help those impacted by Monday’s five-building fire.
The full details can be found at bit.ly/HancockStreetFire, including opportunities for residents to help the victims and avenues for victims to seek help.
“As word of the fire spread, we began receiving inquiries from people who wanted to help,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “One of the qualities that makes Salem such a special community is how we all look out for each other and the generosity of neighbors toward one another. Please give what you can to help our neighbors from Hancock Street get back on their feet.”
TO ASSIST
Salem Relief Fund: 100% of donations will be distributed starting the week of May 16. To donate, visit salemma.gov/relief or by check payable to “Salem Relief Fund” at any Salem Five location or to the Office of the Mayor, 93 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Housing Options: If you have or know of alternative housing options in the area, even temporary or single-room locations, contact Constituent Services Director Julio Mota at jmota@salem.com or 978-619-5600.
Agencies or organizations: Organizations, nonprofits and other groups able to provide assistance should contact Mota at jmota@salem.com or 978-619-5600.
Donating goods, furniture, clothes: These may be requested in the coming days as the specific needs of the victims are ascertained in greater detail. In the meantime, the easiest, quickest, and most flexible way to support them is through a financial donation to the city’s relief fund.
FOR VICTIMS
If you or someone you know was displaced by the fire:
Outreach for future efforts: Contact Julio Mota at jmota@salem.com or 978-619-5600 so your contact information is available for outreach and ongoing support.
Clothing, emergency shelter: Contact Lifebridge at 978-744-0500.
Salem Public Schools support: Contact Adam Colantuoni, Executive Director of Student Services and Family Support, at acolantuoni@salemk12.org or 978-740-1225.
Caseworkers, mental health counseling: Contact the Red Cross at 800-564-1234.
Free food and groceries: Visit the Salem Pantry at thesalempantry.org/programs or call 978-552-3954.
Laundry services: Contact St. Peter’s Church at 978-745-2291.
Shower and bathroom facilities: Visit Salem YMCA, 1 Sewall St.
Gift cards for food, clothing, household items: Contact Catholic Charities at 978-740-6923, ext. 8071.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.