SALEM — The Board of Health twice voted unanimously Wednesday night to do the only thing it could do in its view: reinstate an immediate mask mandate on all indoor public spaces and require COVID-19 vaccines to enter many businesses beginning Jan. 15.
“We need mitigation efforts that we know work,” said board Chairman Jeremy Schiller. “To do otherwise or not do anything is irresponsible.”
The mask mandate is in effect in all indoor public spaces immediately. The vaccination mandate rolls out in phases beginning Jan. 15 and largely impacts businesses with large indoor areas and those serving food or drink that can be consumed on-site.
The votes came at an emergency remote meeting Wednesday night, eight days after the board held another meeting discussing both orders. At that meetings, Salem Hospital President Dave Roberts calling for such mitigation efforts to keep the facility from hitting zero vacancy, which is close to happening.
Public comment at the prior meeting was mostly against the mitigation measures. Comment wasn’t allowed Wednesday night, and at a couple points, Schiller addressed that decision.
“We’ve received so many letters and comments, even comments on here,” he said, referencing the Zoom platform’s question-submission feature. “People are very polarized about these topics and issues, and I have empathy for a large portion of that. Some of it, I don’t, because some of it has been, frankly, disrespectful.”
The conversation often touched on the need for regional support on mandates, like all communities issuing the same mandates. That seemed to echo another meeting held hours earlier in Peabody, where that city’s Board of Health voted unanimously to put a mask mandate in effect beginning Monday, Dec. 27, and implored neighboring communities to do the same. That meeting, like that in Salem last week, saw stiff opposition to the orders in the form of public comment.
Schiller, while regretting his position on the mandates in Salem, criticized state leaders for not tackling mandates on their end. “These decisions should be state-wide or regional.”
Member Paul Kirby said the board also made the right decision to call for the mandates a week after their regular meeting, since it allowed them “to leverage what Boston has done.”
“I like that we’re following Boston’s approach, and I think that’s what a lot of other communities are thinking about doing as well,” Kirby said. “I do support taking these actions tonight.”
SALEM VACCINE MANDATE: WHO’S IMPACTED AND WHENThe vaccine mandate for those wanting to access businesses in Salem includes specifically:
Indoor entertainment, recreational, and event venues: including movie theaters, music or concert venues, museums and galleries, sports arenas and stadiums, exhibition halls, bowling alleys, and other recreational centers.
Indoor food services: restaurants, bars and all indoor dining areas of food service businesses. These requirements don’t apply to businesses that don’t provide space for consumption, or those providing “charitable food services such as soup kitchens.”
Indoor gyms and fitness settings: gyms, yoga and dance studios, boxing and kickboxing gyms, indoor pools, and other spaces “used for conducting group fitness classes.”
Like Boston’s, Salem’s vaccine mandate will be phased in and governs who must have shots in a vaccine series and by what date:
For two-dose series: All people ages 12 and older require at least one dose by Jan. 15, and the other by March 1. Children ages 5 to 11 must have the first dose by March 1, and the second by May 1.
For single-dose series: All people ages 12 and older require the dose by Jan. 15, and children ages 5 to 11 by March 1.
