SALEM — On Thursday morning, city and energy industry leaders announced "Commonwealth Wind," a partnership to transform 42 acres of undeveloped land around Salem Harbor Footprint.
The partnership is one of two proposals competing for the right to develop offshore wind by Martha's Vineyard, with Mayflower Wind out of Boston and Fall River representing the other proposal. Bids were due Sept. 16.
Under the terms of this deal, were it to win the state's bid, Crowley Wind Services — a New England-based subsidiary of Crowley Maritime Corporation, would buy the full 42 acres of Footprint land and "serve as the long-term offshore wind port operator for the site," according to the city's announcement of the deal.
Crowley would then work with Vineyard Wind and its partners as tenants to use the property "for the Commonwealth Wind project as well as other projects in the company's portfolio."
"Vineyard obviously helped form Commonwealth Wind, a newly proposed offshore wind project that submitted a response to the commonwealth’s Sept. 16 procurement process," said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll on Thursday.
Lars Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind, said Massachusetts "was home to the first offshore wind port and we’re very proud today to announce that we'd be looking to build the second offshore wind port right here in the Commonwealth.
"It benefits from the strong and consistent winds that we have offshore. It needs shallow water, which we also have south of Cape Cod, and it’s a technology that benefits... you can inject the power directly to where it’s being used in the load centers along the shoreline," Pedersen said. "That’s why some people call the Northeast the 'Saudi Arabia of offshore wind.' If you look at the golden maps, this is one of the prime places to do offshore wind."
For the last several months, city officials — and those at Footprint Power — have been warming to the idea of Salem serving as a "marshalling yard" and landside base of operations for supporting the offshore wind industry.
As a marshalling yard, jobs would be created locally to build wind turbines, which would then be shipped out offshore and connected to the grid.