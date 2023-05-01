SALEM — Unlike some memorable past attempts by Salem's elected officials to fill a vacancy in their ranks, this one only took one try Monday night.
Veronica Miranda, a queer woman of color and a Rainbow Terrace resident, was picked to replace longtime School Committee member Jim Fleming, who resigned mid-term last month. With just a single attempt recorded, Miranda was selected — among seven candidates — by a majority of city councilors and School Committee members during a joint session.
Miranda first arrived in Salem only a few years ago.
"I moved to Salem in 2019, after my family was experiencing homelessness," Miranda said during a brief introductory statement. "Before that, I grew up on the North Shore in Revere, and in the last several years I've been involved in a variety of ways, serving on the Human Rights Coalition as a member, on the Salem Housing Authority Board as a tenant representative and assistant treasurer, and being involved in my children's education.
"I've shown my commitment to the city and to equity in different ways," Miranda said. "As a queer woman of color that lives in a disadvantaged neighborhood — Rainbow Terrace — I hope to bring some lived perspective."
The six regular members of the School Committee — everyone but acting Mayor Robert "Bob" McCarthy, the committee's chairperson — backed Miranda with their nomination. So too did City Councilors Jeff Cohen, Ty Hapworth, Leveille "Lev" McClain, Alice Merkl, Council President Megan Stott, Andy Varela, and Caroline Watson-Felt.
McCarthy and Ward 3 Councilor Patricia "Patti" Morsillo supported candidate Erin Truex, of Dunlap Street; however, while at-large councilors Domingo Dominguez and Conrad Prosniewski supported Alicia DePena, of Pope Street.
The remaining candidates — Jeremy Mele, of Ropes Street; Gary Torres Holguin, of Heritage Drive; Henry Mehmet Gulergun, of Bridge Street; and Joyce Harrington, of Freedom Hollow Road — didn't receive any nominations.
Fleming resigned effective Friday, April 7, after nearly 20 years on the committee. He would have been up for re-election this year alongside incumbents Mary Manning and Kristin Pangallo.
Miranda's appointment to the School Committee is only for about seven months, until the start of the new year when a new member who would be elected this fall would take over. The upcoming election did come up Thursday night. Truex began her statement by saying she planned to run for a full four-year term this fall. Stott pressed those in the room to consider running on the ballot for the full term as well.
Following the successful vote, Miranda was immediately sworn in by McCarthy. When it came time for the meeting to close, she also took her first vote as a School Committee member as all 17 officials voted to adjourn.
"Thank you all for this opportunity to bring representation to the School Committee and to further equity for our kids — all of the kids, including the Black, brown, queer, and otherwise historically oppressed groups in Salem," Miranda said. "I look forward to working alongside all of you, and I'm excited for this opportunity."
