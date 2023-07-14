SALEM — City officials are exploring the idea of rank choice voting and a more than two-hour meeting this week showed the discussion promises to be a long one.
The City Council’s government services committee met Wednesday night to discuss implementing rank choice voting in local elections.
The discussion was led by three locals with a background in the movement: Billy Jackson, chair of the board of directors at Rank The Vote and a Lynn resident; Bonnie Bain, a member of the League of Women Voters Salem steering committee; and Greg Dennis, policy director of Voter Choice For Massachusetts.
The two state-wide organizations each played roles in the debate surrounding ballot question 2 in the 2020 general election, when Massachusetts voters rejected the state-wide proposal to switch to rank choice voting by nearly a 10% margin.
“Across the world, rank choice voting is very highly used,” Jackson said to open the meeting. “Australia has been using it for about 100 years in their federal levels of Parliament, in both houses. India and Ireland use rank choice voting to elect the presidents of their countries. Scotland and New Zealand use it at various municipal levels.”
Proponents said rank choice voting in Salem could work like this, as one example: in a race with three candidates for one seat, if a single person gets more than 50% of the vote, they win. If no one hits 50%, the lowest-performing candidate would be removed and the second choice candidate on each of those ballots would then be awarded those votes, leading one of the remaining two candidates to a majority victory.
With multiple seats up for grabs, multiple choices available, and multiple winners expected, like in the case of Salem’s School Committee and City Councilor-at-large contests, the majority needed to win a seat would decrease with each seat available — 33% for two seats, 25% for three, 20% for four, and 16.67% for five. Any majority-line crossing finisher would be declared the first winners, and if seats remained unfilled, excess votes not needed to declare them a winner could go to second-choice candidates on those ballots. To determine further winners below the majority threshold, each last-place finisher would be dropped and their votes redistributed to second choices, and the process would repeat until all seats to be awarded are filled.
“Lots of countries around the world — especially modern democracies that are just forming how they’re going to vote — trend toward rank choice voting,” Jackson continued. “It’s often a lot of older democracies who adopted their voting and election systems before rank choice voting was established in the 1800s... those are typically the democracies that don’t widely use rank choice voting.”
Salem, of course, represents the effective inception of American democracy from which the surrounding cities and towns, and later a nation, originated. Even further, its reliance on a City Council and mayor in its present election system was established in 1836, when Salem transitioned from being a town to a city.
The “older democracy” tone could be felt in the room, with several city councilors backing rank choice voting, and others indicating that more discussions are needed. Some supporting rank choice voting also highlighted the need for more review and city-wide discussion before making any change. Others suggested rank choice voting itself be a ballot question for voters.
“Hearing all the positives out here so far, the majority of the discussion tonight... I know there’s other negatives out there, and we need to hear those as well if we’re going to make a decision,” said Donald Bates, chairperson of the Board of Registrars, a vital body in the running of elections. “Substantial negatives out there... I want to hear from them as well.”
But at least in Salem’s case, there’s a feeling from some that a move to rank choice voting could help the city. For that, Jackson’s presentation focused on the flawed potential of Salem’s current voting system. Two examples include: negative campaigns — where two-candidate races can turn negative as opponents seek to make their opponent lose rather than themselves win — and races with outcomes that don’t match a community’s true demographics.
With rank choice voting, noted Ward 7 City Councilor Andy Varela, Salem would eliminate preliminary elections by allowing any and all residents interested in a seat to run only once.
“Eliminating the preliminary will not only save money, it’ll give the clerk’s office more time to really get down to what needs to happen, prioritize, and do it without being so stressed out,” Varela said. “Once the preliminary hits, our clerk’s office only has a couple months to get their stuff in line for November.”
Supporters of rank choice voting also repeatedly highlighted the concept’s role in triggering increased voter participation, a point Varela was quick to dive on.
“I believe we still have a problem with voter engagement in our city, and it’s safe to say the current way we vote isn’t working,” he said. “We need to make the way we vote less confusing and figure out a way to get more people to vote. Because when it comes to 25% of the electorate coming out to vote, that isn’t enough.”
The presentation highlighted that many who oppose rank choice voting often highlight its confusing nature, the way it slows down the learning of a race outcome, and other concerns along those lines.
Alice Merkl, an at-large councilor, rejected the idea that rank choice voting can be confusing by illustrating that Salem’s preliminary elections are already confusing. She noted her prior history, which included making it through a preliminary contest to just lose in the main election two months later in 2019. She later cleared both the prelim and main election in 2021.
“For quite a long time after the preliminary, and after the general (in 2019, which she lost), people thought I was a city councilor because I had ‘won the election,’” Merkl said. “People reached out to me, asked me questions, congratulated me... and I had to explain that, no, there was an election after the preliminary, and I lost that one. and that one was the one that counted.”
Ward 3 Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo said she previously supported the state-wide implementation of rank choice voting. This time around, she wants more info — especially for those who don’t know the “nuts and bolts” of how it works. She was responding to an earlier suggestion that voters didn’t need to “know the nuts and bolts... you need to vote.”
“If people are going to feel the system has integrity, they have to have an understanding of how it works,” Morsillo said. “It needs to be explained and people need to feel comfortable that something isn’t happening in the city clerk’s office to make people win who maybe shouldn’t have.”
The matter was left in committee for the time being, committee chairperson Conrad Prosniewski said, with future discussions and meetings expected.
