SALEM — Nineteen elected city officials and leaders serving Salem came together last week to issue a statement in support of the LGBTQ+ community, following a hate crime in which two NAGLY youth mentors were targeted with a toy gun for their perceived sexuality close to a week earlier.
In a challenging week that also included two pedestrian fatalities by car and train, the Salem community responded strongly to reports of a hate crime at Wendy’s, 91 Lafayette St., on Friday, April 7.
Four suspects in the incident — all teenage males, two of them minors, with three from Salem and one from Peabody — have already been charged or will be summonsed on charges of assault to intimidate and a civil rights violation.
Dominick Espinal, 18, of 357 Jefferson Ave., is further accused by police of firing a toy gun at the victims. He was arraigned in Salem District Court Tuesday morning on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to intimidate, and a civil rights violation. The toy gun used in the incident, described as an “Orbeez” gun as a nod to a leading manufacturer of the devices, comes from a category of toys that fire liquid- or gel-based projectiles that break apart on impact.
Thursday night’s City Council meeting opened with an extended moment of silence for Tammi Lyn Guy, a Salem woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Easter Sunday, and another Salem resident who was killed when hit by an MBTA Commuter Rail train by the station on Bridge Street Monday night, barely 24 hours later. A candlelight vigil for Guy was also held at the same time as the meeting.
The meeting closed with a joint statement issued by all elected leaders representing Salem, including U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, state Sen. Joan Lovely, state Rep. Manny Cruz, acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy, school Superintendent Steve Zrike, the City Council and School Committee.
“This, to me, is what makes Salem great,” said Ward 3 Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo after the statement was read, first entirely in Spanish by Councilor-at-Large Domingo Dominguez, then in English by Ward 2 Councilor Caroline Watson-Felt. “When things like this happen, without even a pause, everyone signs on to this letter in support. I know this community doesn’t just give lip service to the support. We exemplify it.”
