City statement

The full text of the statement follows:

We, the undersigned community leaders of Salem, Massachusetts, want our LGBTQ+ youth and adults to know that we stand with you. We are aware of the recent uptick in violence and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and we want you to know that you are not alone.

We believe that everyone deserves to live their life authentically and without fear of discrimination or violence. We know that the recent events in our community and beyond may have left you feeling scared and anxious. However, we want to assure you that we will not stand idly by.

We want to thank the Salem Police Department for their swift and thorough action this past week regarding LGBTQ+ hate crimes here in Salem.

We recognize that the LGBTQ+ community is an essential part of our diverse and vibrant community in Salem. We want to ensure that you feel safe, supported, and welcomed in our schools and our city. We value your contributions to our community and appreciate the unique perspectives and experiences that you bring.

We also want to acknowledge the resilience and strength of the LGBTQ+ community. Despite the challenges and obstacles that you have faced, you continue to stand up for your rights and advocate for equality. We are inspired by your courage and determination and are committed to standing with you in solidarity.

We know that words alone may not be enough to address the systemic issues that lead to discrimination and violence against the LGBTQ+ community. That is why we are committed to taking concrete actions to promote equality and inclusion in our community. We will work tirelessly to ensure that all members of our community are treated with respect and dignity, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

We urge you to reach out for support if you need it. There are many resources available in our community. As community leaders, we stand with NAGLY and with ALL our community members against all forms of bigotry, discrimination, bullying, and harassment.

In closing, we want to reiterate our commitment to promoting equality, inclusion, and diversity in our community. We stand with you and will continue to work towards a more just and equitable society for all.