SALEM — Wage theft laws are coming, and they could be coming fast.
The Salem City Council’s ordinance committee is due to meet later this year to draft a wage theft ordinance “to be filed with the (City) Council for its first meeting in September.”
“Wage theft, the improper withholding of payment from employees, impacts low income, immigrant, and limited English proficient workers who are most vulnerable,” read the order, presented by Ward 5 Councilor Jeff Cohen. “The ordinance shall require city vendors to certify their compliance with federal and state wage laws, to report violations and provide a wage bond, and strengthen the city’s ability to hire vendors that treat their employees fairly.”
The order was co-written by Cohen and Ward 4 Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain.
The ordinance is also hoped to block city departments from “contracting with debarred vendors and requires that potential and current recipients of tax relief agreements and licenses ... comply with applicable wage laws.”
The council voted unanimously last week to send the order to the ordinance committee.
“Not only is it about creating a fair playing field for those who do business the right way, but it’s a personal conversation for a city like Salem that has such a robust restaurant industry,” McClain said. “This is really about who we are as a community right here in Salem, not just in an esoteric way, but a very specific way.”
Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez was a strong supporter of the measure.
“I hear so many times, different aspects (of how this affects the regional immigrant community),” Dominguez said. “Thank you so much once again, and I look forward to the conversation that helps us draft something that really engages the situation.”
“I’ve spent a lifetime in the food service industry and have been subject all my life to wage theft,” added Ward 7 Councilor Andy Varela. “This (wage theft) is a normal act, and you could say business model of some of our businesses here, and something has to change.”
Visit bit.ly/3pI21XI for more from this meeting.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.