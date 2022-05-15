SALEM — The Salem Public Library will continue its weekly spring programs through June 10. Unless otherwise noted, all programs will be in person at the library, 370 Essex St., Salem. Please register online at: salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m., Sensory Bins with Ms. Mary— for children ages 18 months to 3 years with adult caregiver(s). Bins may include water, whipped cream, and other food items, so be prepared to get a little messy.
Tuesdays: 3:45 p.m. Crafternoon Embroidery with Ms. Kate— for ages 8+. Hand embroidery basics to create one-of-a-kind crafts including pillows, clothing, buttons Beginners welcome. All supplies provided.
Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. Babies & Books with Ms. Jen — ages 0-18 months join in interactive story-play time. A special chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities, introduce basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
Wednesdays:10:30 a.m. Babies & Books with Ms. Jessica — for ages 0-18 months. Interactive story-play time and chance to bond with your baby. A special chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities, introduce basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
Wednesdays: 6:30 p.m. Writing Workshop for Ages 10 + — join poet and educator Katie Naoum Rogers on a six-week exploration for young writers. Short and extended writing exercises, reading, discussion, original works of fiction and poetry.
Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. Storytime with Miss Simone— for ages 18 months to 5 years; a weekly storytime featuring stories, songs, and activities.
Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. Storytime with Ms. Suzie — for ages 18 months to 5 years; a weekly storytime featuring stories, songs, and activities.
Fridays:3:30 p.m. Kids' Knitting Circle with Ms. Jen — ages 8+ intermediate knitters bring their knitting projects, build skills, support other knitters.