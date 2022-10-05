SALEM — The Salemite that champions the visitor-run information booth downtown had just two words Tuesday to describe the current tourism season: “They’re here.”
The third Haunted Happenings season of the pandemic saw roads already shutting down in September, an indicator of the strength of the 40th annual Haunted Happenings season that kicks off Thursday night
“We have over 100 resident volunteers signed up to help this month answering questions from tourists all over the world,” said Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets, which runs the volunteer info booth at the intersection of Essex and Washington streets downtown. “Already, this past weekend, we helped over 3,000 people from as far away as Australia.”
The rest of this week has two major events lined up for Thursday and Friday nights.
For the 25th time, the season will kick off officially Thursday night, Oct. 6, with the Salem Chamber of Commerce’s Haunted Happenings Grand Parade. The event serves as the one of two opening-week opportunities for residents to celebrate the season.
It will continue Friday with the Mayor’s Night Out, running throughout downtown from 3 to 9 p.m. Free attractions begin at 3 p.m., while trick-or-treating starts at 5:30 p.m.
The two events, particularly the Mayor’s Night Out, are designed as a way to give back to Salem residents before the chaos begins with the follow-up Columbus Day Weekend, according to John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective, a leading partner managing events and entertainment.
“The city and local businesses offer all sorts of free passes. Places you typically wouldn’t get access or admission to for free are open to the public,” Andrews said. “There’s a lot to the month that doesn’t have a lot of focus on family and kid programming. This is, really, a good city-driven event.”
The Mayor’s Night Out will in-part spotlight ParaNorman, a 2012 LAIKA movie that heavily leaned on Salem for inspiration a decade ago, according to Andrews. The movie will also be screened as part of Free Family Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. The movie nights start Friday, Oct. 14 and begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the fur-children will get their turn in the spotlight with the Howl-o-ween Pet Parade. Organized by Salem Main Streets, the event runs downtown and offers a parade, costume contest with prizes, games, and information bout local pet-focused businesses and rescues.
The final seasonal Salem Farmer’s Market will run Thursday, Oct. 13 at Derby Square, off of Front Street, from 3 to 7 p.m.
“We may not have any winter markets this year,” said Sullivan, who’s organization manages the market. “So if people want to stock up before the freeze, Thursday, Oct. 13 is the last chance.”
The Salem Chamber of Commerce and Creative Collective also both have plans for vendor marketplaces on Salem Common each weekend, and the Salem Common Neighborhood Association’s kid’s carnival, will also return for the final two weekends of the month.
Seriously... plan your trip
After that, the season goes to the tourists.
With each weekend expected to get busier to the final Halloween weekend and finale on Monday, Oct. 31, officials are again asking visitors to “plan ahead, plan ahead, plan ahead,” said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem.
“It’s busy, and we’re expecting record-breaking numbers,” Fox said. “They need to plan for parking, their transportation. We want people to take the train, ride the ferry, and use satellite parking.”
Extra satellite parking lots are being set up for all five weekends of October, Fox said. “They’ve added additional buses, so there’s expanded satellite parking and shuttle services coming down from the O’Keefe Center, Salem High School and the lot behind Salem Hospital.”
Upcoming major events
Haunted Happenings Grand Parade, scheduled to run 6:30 to 8 p.m., returns to its original setup and route for the first time since before the pandemic, with a route weaving through Congress, Derby, Front and Washington streets. The parade, for its final drag, will then hit the Pedestrian Mall along Essex Street and finish at Salem Common.For more information, visit bit.ly/3ruWRLL and bit.ly/3e6NfUk.
For those with sensory challenges, the parade has set a “sensory friendly area” along Central Street, from New Derby to Front. In that part of the route, “all parade marchers and floats have been asked to refrain from playing music or operating sirens or horns and shut off all flashing lights,” the event description on the Chamber’s website reads.
Mayor’s Night Out runs from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, throughout downtown. For more information, visit bit.ly/3rvBolP.
Howl-o-ween Pet Parade runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at pet-themed businesses and locations around downtown. For more information, visit bit.ly/3fGJDcm.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.