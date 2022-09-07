SALEM — The Salem Athenaeum presents the 13th free Salem Literary Festival, Sept. 8 through 11, with a mix of virtual and in-person events.
More than 50 notable writers from across genres and the globe will share their stories and writing advice. Highlights include a virtual opening night conversation between New York Times bestselling authors Alix E. Harrow, author of “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” and “The Once and Future Witches” and Olivie Blake, author of “The Atlas Six” and “The Atlas Paradox”, a virtual virtual event at Cinema Salem, followed by 5 Minute Lit essays.
The festival's keynote speech by author Katherine Howe will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, at 208 Essex St. Howe is a #1 New York Times bestselling and award-winning historian and writer of historical fiction.
In 2021, she co-wrote the #1 Bestselling Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
Her adult novels are The Physick Book of Deliverance Dane, which debuted at #2 on the New York Times bestseller list in 2009 and was named one of USA Today’s top ten books of the year, and The House of Velvet and Glass, which was a USA Today bestseller in 2011.
For young adults, Howe has written Conversion, which received the 2015 Massachusetts Book Award in young adult literature, and The Appearance of Annie van Sinderen, which was named a 2016 “Must Read” for young adults by the Massachusetts Center for the Book.
In 2014 she edited The Penguin Book of Witches for Penguin Classics. The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs, her latest novel for adults, was published by Henry Holt and Co in 2019.
Books and Barks on the Salem Common, conversations between bestselling authors Jenna Blum, Alena Dillon, and their dogs Henry and Penny.
All Saturday events are in person at venues around Salem, including the Children’s Lit Fest at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., and a story walk in the Ropes Garden, 318 Essex St.
For dates and times of events, and to register for online Zoom link, visit: https://salemlitfest.org/