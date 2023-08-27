SALEM — A 20-year-old Salem man was critically injured Sunday night when a car he was operating crashed into a house on Puritan Road, a Salem Police spokesperson said.
First responders initially planned to transport the driver, identified as Kory Ouellette, via MedFlight to Boston. However, he was then transported to North Shore Medical Center where he was reported deceased, Salem Police Capt. John Burke said.
Police, fire and EMS responded to 18 Puritan Road at 6:20 p.m. for the report of a car that struck a brown-shingle house. Ouellette was the vehicle's sole occupant, Burke said.
It's unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the crash. Ouellette's specific injuries were not disclosed by officials.
A police-radio report initially described the injuries as a "traumatic arrest," which is defined as "a condition in which the heart has ceased to beat due to blunt or penetrating trauma."