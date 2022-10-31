PEABODY — A Salem man was sentenced to state prison Friday after admitting to illegally having an assault rifle and a 9 mm handgun.
Marlony Calderon Encarnacion, 22, was linked to the guns police found after a “road rage” incident in Peabody, partly through a Snapchat video he had posted with the guns.
During a hearing Friday in Salem Superior Court, Encarnacion pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, a large capacity firearm, large capacity magazine and ammunition, all without having a firearms license, as well as charges of possessing fentanyl and cocaine.
Judge Thomas Drechsler went along with a plea agreement calling for Encarnacion to receive 2½ to three years in state prison, to be followed by three years of supervised probation.
However, the judge noted that Encarnacion will likely face deportation as a result of his convictions.
Encarnacion was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up in Salem, where he graduated from Salem High School.
It was not an easy path, and he was in the foster care system, a prior attorney told a judge in 2018. At the time he was taking part in a program for teens aging out of foster care through Plummer Youth Promise.
Until his arrest a year ago in the gun case, Encarnacion had faced minor charges as an adult.
But on Oct. 30, 2021, state and Peabody police received a 911 call about a man pointing a gun out the window of a minivan on Route 1 northbound in Saugus. The victim followed the vehicle to a 7-Eleven in Peabody, where police subsequently poke to a woman seated inside, prosecutor Maria Markos told the judge. Officers noticed a bag in the van that turned out to contain an assault rifle with 12 rounds of ammunition in a high-capacity magazine or clip.
Meanwhile, officers were flagged down about two men inside the store who had flashed guns. Video from the store showed Encarnacion pulling the gun out of his waistband and then placing it on a shelf. That was the 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun, with its serial number removed.
During booking at the state police barracks, troopers found fentanyl and cocaine and charged him with possession of those drugs.
An investigator linked Encarnacion to both guns through a Snapchat video that showed him with both weapons. The officer matched the tattoos on the man in the video to those known to be on Encarnacion.
Drechsler gave Encarnacion credit for nearly a year that he’s been in custody in the case.
